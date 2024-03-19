MCP Yachts M/Y Hygge achieves remarkable sea trial success

M/Y Hygge © MCP Yachts M/Y Hygge © MCP Yachts

by MCP Yachts 26 Jul 07:18 PDT

MCP Yachts is proud to announce the successful sea trial of M/Y Hygge. Demonstrating exceptional performance, the yacht surpassed its contractual speed of 20 knots, achieving an impressive top speed of 22.2 knots with the owner at the helm.

The owner expressed his amazement at the vessel's silent operation and was pleasantly surprised by the strength of the wind generated by the unusually high speed for a yacht of this size, a feat made possible by MCP's aluminum construction.

"I would never have imagined such a sensation when I stepped from the wheelhouse onto the side deck. The yacht was sailing at such an impressive speed, and yet maintained high stability with no noise inside the boat", the owner commented.

The sea trial was a visual spectacle in Santos Bay, showcasing the exceptional capabilities of M/Y Hygge.