Please select your home edition
Edition




It's showtime!! The 2024 Sydney International Boat Show opens tomorrow

by Sydney International Boat Show 31 Jul 00:42 PDT 1-4 August 2024
Sydney International Boat Show © Sydney International Boat Show

The 55th Sydney International Boat Show opens to the public from 10am tomorrow (Thursday 1 August) at the purpose-built Cockle Bay marina and Sydney International Convention Centre (ICC), within the Darling Harbour precinct.

Recognised as one of the world's leading boat shows, the Show will run for four-days from Thursday (10am to 7pm daily) and continues through the weekend until 5pm Sunday, with a comprehensive and diverse recreational marine exhibition.

The Show will offer visitors a one-stop-shop for everything to do with the boating, fishing, and marine lifestyle. More than 600 boats and thousands of products will be on display, alongside an array of entertainment and educational masterclasses, all aimed at appealing to the novice boatie through to the seasoned marine enthusiasts, or families looking for a fun day out. Find more for families here. There is something for everyone!

This year visitors can also expect some exciting changes, including the expansion of the Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub and entertainment stage on the Foreshore. For those curious about the world of sailing or paddling, or for those converted enthusiasts eager to explore new techniques and equipment, the Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub is a must-see. Find out more here. This area will present everything from local club sailing to ocean-going yachts coupled with panel discussions, presentations and demonstrations with Australia's foremost sailing personalities, including Australian solo sailor, world record holder and BIA Sustainability Ambassador, Lisa Blair. Find out more on Lisa here.

This year The Main Stage will be a hub of fishing knowledge and excitement, with daily sessions packed with educational fishing demonstrations and masterclasses, dishing out valuable tips and tricks. Hosted by coastal expert and presenter of Step Outside with Paul Burt, Burty brings a stellar lineup of fishing royalty, covering a variety of topics. Find out more here.

The popular Shimano Fishing Tank Show, hosted by Australia's highly regarded fishing expert Dave "Mossy" Moss will also return, offering entertainment for both fishing enthusiasts and curious spectators. Another crowd pleaser will be renowned rugby league alumni turned fishing icon and Show Ambassador, Andrew 'ET' Ettingshausen. ET will share his extensive expertise and insights gained from the record 25 seasons of Escape Fishing with ET. Find more on ET here.

The Show will also have the honour of debuting more than 44 vessels and products to market. Find out more here.

Sydney International Boat Show - photo © Sydney International Boat Show
Sydney International Boat Show - photo © Sydney International Boat Show

Just a snippet of the brands and marine businesses located in the ICC Halls include All Marine Spares, Blakes Marine, Freedom Boat Club, Furuno, Garmin, Good Times Marine, Hot Tackle, Hunts Marine, Insinc Marine, JSW Powersports, Malibu Boats, Mercury Marine, Nautique Central, Navico, Red Paddle Co., Sirocco Marine, Volvo Penta, Webbe Marine, and Yamaha Motors Australia.

The event marina on Cockle Bay will play host to some big names including Arvor Boats Australia, Barbagallo Marine, Beneteau/ Chapman Marine Group, Carbon Yachts, Ensign Yachts, Eyachts, Flagship International, Fleming Yachts, Horizon Yachts, Jeanneau, Leopard Catamarans, Multihull Central, Pacific Boating, Princess Yachts, Queensland Marine Centre, Raymarine, Short Marine, Sundance Marine, and TMG Yachts.

For 2024, organisers are also aiming to use the Show as a platform to discuss and drive change around wider issues impacting the marine industry, which include: sustainability and decarbonisation; diversity and inclusion; vessel standards; along with fostering employment and careers in the marine sector. Find out more here.

Along with a raft of boat show special deals offered by exhibitors, the Show will have daily giveaways at The Main Stage and Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub, including Red Paddle Co inflatable SUP paddleboards, tickets to the Sydney premiere of Lisa Blair's documentary feature film, Ice Maiden, and loads of products and merchandise. Plus, one extremely lucky visitor will win a "money can't buy" fishing day out with Andrew ''ET" Ettingshausen on Sydney's iconic harbour.

Sydney International Boat Show - photo © Sydney International Boat Show
Sydney International Boat Show - photo © Sydney International Boat Show

To help navigate this extensive Show, download the Sydney International Boat Show smartphone APP. This is an easy way to ensure visitors find all the boats and brands on their wishlist. Using the APP, visitors can take a sneak peek at the exciting products premiering at the Show, view the What's-On Guide, see the schedule for on-stage talks, download the show maps and access the Exhibitor Directory with details of what brand to find where. The APP can be downloaded from an APP store.

The Sydney International Boat Show takes place from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 August from 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday. Adult tickets are $29.50 plus booking fee and concession tickets are $26 plus booking fee, and can be purchased online or at the Show. Children under 16 years of age are free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, including tickets and Exhibitor Directory, visit: www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) with delivery partner Mulpha Events and proudly supported by partner in safety - Transport for NSW, along with official event partners Century Batteries, GMSV and Walcon Marine, and media partner Ocean Media.

Related Articles

Lisa Blair to share her record breaking adventures
At the Sydney International Boat Show 2024 Australian solo sailor, Lisa Blair has become a household name with numerous world records to her name, including three new records set earlier this year for the fastest time Sydney to Auckland and first woman solo monohull record Posted on 29 Jul Exhibitor Stand Awards
Recognising outstanding displays in four categories at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show The Sydney International Boat Show Exhibitor Stand Awards are designed to celebrate exhibitors who excel in engaging visitors and showcasing the boating experience, enhancing the Show and visitor experience. Posted on 26 Jul Discover the magic of wind-powered boating at SIBS
Presenting everything from local club sailing to ocean-going yachts Wind-powered boating is growing in popularity, drawing millions of Australians to the water annually, and as excitement builds for the Australian sailing and paddling athletes preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics Posted on 24 Jul Reel in a "Catch of the Day" at SIBS
The 55th Sydney International Boat Show will be the ultimate one-stop-shop For those who relish in casting a line into the open coastal waters, or perhaps prefer exploring the vast inland waterways, the 55th SIBS will be the ultimate one-stop-shop to discover all of the latest and greatest equipment and accessories Posted on 18 Jul Premieres at the Sydney International Boat Show
The 4-day Show will bring to life the Sydney International Convention Centre and Cockle Bay Marina The 2024 Sydney International Boat Show, held from 1 to 4 August at Sydney's iconic Darling Harbour, will play host to a stunning line-up of global, Asia-Pacific and Australian launches and premieres. Posted on 11 Jul SIBS set to deliver four days of family fun
Looking for a winter weekend adventure to keep every family member entertained? Looking for a winter weekend adventure to keep every family member entertained? Look no further than the Sydney International Boat Show, which brings an assortment of boating, sailing and marine experiences to Sydney from 1 to 4 August. Posted on 2 Jul Sydney International Boat Show Exhibitor Briefing
An overview of planned events, activations, government sessions, promotions, and event marketing Hosted by BIA CEO Andrew Scott, the session aims to provide current and prospective exhibitors with a comprehensive overview of planned events, activations, government sessions, promotions, and event marketing. Posted on 26 Jun Stay, play, save at Sydney International Boat Show
The show has partnered with a variety of Sydney accommodation venues For those looking to attend this year's Sydney International Boat Show, stay and play longer with these exclusive packages and offers from a range of Sydney's renowned accommodation providers. Posted on 20 Jun Sydney International Boat Show tickets on sale
All aboard! Four days of fun are on the horizon Prices start from AUD$25 for an early bird general admission ticket, available to purchase until 17 July 2024. Children under 16 years of age are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Posted on 5 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy