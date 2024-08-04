It's showtime!! The 2024 Sydney International Boat Show opens tomorrow

by Sydney International Boat Show 31 Jul 00:42 PDT

The 55th Sydney International Boat Show opens to the public from 10am tomorrow (Thursday 1 August) at the purpose-built Cockle Bay marina and Sydney International Convention Centre (ICC), within the Darling Harbour precinct.

Recognised as one of the world's leading boat shows, the Show will run for four-days from Thursday (10am to 7pm daily) and continues through the weekend until 5pm Sunday, with a comprehensive and diverse recreational marine exhibition.

The Show will offer visitors a one-stop-shop for everything to do with the boating, fishing, and marine lifestyle. More than 600 boats and thousands of products will be on display, alongside an array of entertainment and educational masterclasses, all aimed at appealing to the novice boatie through to the seasoned marine enthusiasts, or families looking for a fun day out. Find more for families here. There is something for everyone!

This year visitors can also expect some exciting changes, including the expansion of the Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub and entertainment stage on the Foreshore. For those curious about the world of sailing or paddling, or for those converted enthusiasts eager to explore new techniques and equipment, the Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub is a must-see. Find out more here. This area will present everything from local club sailing to ocean-going yachts coupled with panel discussions, presentations and demonstrations with Australia's foremost sailing personalities, including Australian solo sailor, world record holder and BIA Sustainability Ambassador, Lisa Blair. Find out more on Lisa here.

This year The Main Stage will be a hub of fishing knowledge and excitement, with daily sessions packed with educational fishing demonstrations and masterclasses, dishing out valuable tips and tricks. Hosted by coastal expert and presenter of Step Outside with Paul Burt, Burty brings a stellar lineup of fishing royalty, covering a variety of topics. Find out more here.

The popular Shimano Fishing Tank Show, hosted by Australia's highly regarded fishing expert Dave "Mossy" Moss will also return, offering entertainment for both fishing enthusiasts and curious spectators. Another crowd pleaser will be renowned rugby league alumni turned fishing icon and Show Ambassador, Andrew 'ET' Ettingshausen. ET will share his extensive expertise and insights gained from the record 25 seasons of Escape Fishing with ET. Find more on ET here.

The Show will also have the honour of debuting more than 44 vessels and products to market. Find out more here.

Just a snippet of the brands and marine businesses located in the ICC Halls include All Marine Spares, Blakes Marine, Freedom Boat Club, Furuno, Garmin, Good Times Marine, Hot Tackle, Hunts Marine, Insinc Marine, JSW Powersports, Malibu Boats, Mercury Marine, Nautique Central, Navico, Red Paddle Co., Sirocco Marine, Volvo Penta, Webbe Marine, and Yamaha Motors Australia.

The event marina on Cockle Bay will play host to some big names including Arvor Boats Australia, Barbagallo Marine, Beneteau/ Chapman Marine Group, Carbon Yachts, Ensign Yachts, Eyachts, Flagship International, Fleming Yachts, Horizon Yachts, Jeanneau, Leopard Catamarans, Multihull Central, Pacific Boating, Princess Yachts, Queensland Marine Centre, Raymarine, Short Marine, Sundance Marine, and TMG Yachts.

For 2024, organisers are also aiming to use the Show as a platform to discuss and drive change around wider issues impacting the marine industry, which include: sustainability and decarbonisation; diversity and inclusion; vessel standards; along with fostering employment and careers in the marine sector. Find out more here.

Along with a raft of boat show special deals offered by exhibitors, the Show will have daily giveaways at The Main Stage and Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub, including Red Paddle Co inflatable SUP paddleboards, tickets to the Sydney premiere of Lisa Blair's documentary feature film, Ice Maiden, and loads of products and merchandise. Plus, one extremely lucky visitor will win a "money can't buy" fishing day out with Andrew ''ET" Ettingshausen on Sydney's iconic harbour.

To help navigate this extensive Show, download the Sydney International Boat Show smartphone APP. This is an easy way to ensure visitors find all the boats and brands on their wishlist. Using the APP, visitors can take a sneak peek at the exciting products premiering at the Show, view the What's-On Guide, see the schedule for on-stage talks, download the show maps and access the Exhibitor Directory with details of what brand to find where. The APP can be downloaded from an APP store.

The Sydney International Boat Show takes place from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 August from 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday. Adult tickets are $29.50 plus booking fee and concession tickets are $26 plus booking fee, and can be purchased online or at the Show. Children under 16 years of age are free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, including tickets and Exhibitor Directory, visit: www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) with delivery partner Mulpha Events and proudly supported by partner in safety - Transport for NSW, along with official event partners Century Batteries, GMSV and Walcon Marine, and media partner Ocean Media.