Sunseeker unveils the Superhawk 55 with its new Australian distributor at the Sydney Boat Show

Superhawk 55 © Sunseeker International Superhawk 55 © Sunseeker International

by Sunseeker International 31 Jul 05:40 PDT

Sunseeker International is pleased to announce that DCH Marine has been appointed as official distributors in Australia and New Zealand.

Following the successful launch of the distribution agreement for Singapore, at the Singapore Yachting Festival, DCH Marine will become official distributors in Australia and New Zealand, commencing at the Sydney International Boat Show 2024, held from August 1st to 4th.

Sunseeker and DCH Marine are excited to launch their partnership in Australia with the debut of the dynamic Superhawk 55 at Sydney's largest boating event. Alongside the Superhawk 55, DCH Marine will showcase the award-winning Manhattan 55, allowing visitors to experience industry-leading design and innovative technologies featured in the Sunseeker range.

"We are thrilled to debut the Superhawk 55 at the Sydney International Boat Show with DCH Marine," said Andrea Frabetti CEO of Sunseeker. "This event marks a significant milestone for us as we expand our 30-year presence in Australia under new representation. Partnering with DCH Marine ensures that our clients will receive exceptional service and support as they explore our exquisite range of yachts."

"We are excited to expand our regional presence into Australia and New Zealand with a dedicated team in the region." adds Frank Lai, Chief Executive Officer at DCH Marine. "Australia has historically been a very successful market for Sunseeker. We are proud to have been given the opportunity to continue the custodianship of this iconic brand in this market. We are making considerable investments in people, products and premises to ensure the success and growth continues for the years to come."

DCH Marine possess extensive expertise in both sales and service within the yachting industry and they are in the process of opening offices in preeminent yachting hubs in the country, including Perth, Sydney and Sanctuary Cove.

Superhawk 55

Experience what it means to feel true exhilaration with the Sunseeker Superhawk 55. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines and boasting a thrilling speed of 38 knots and unmatched agility, this ultimate day-to-night entertainment boat offers a spacious open aft cockpit with exceptional features. A central dining table with a swivelling tabletop is complemented by two sliding sofas, a large sun pad aft features backrests that provide upright seating at the table or comfortable lounging for aft facing views out to the sea. A dedicated SeaBob storage locker beneath the sun pad ensures that all the available space has been well-utilised. The innovative transom garage door conceals a Williams MiniJet beneath the aft sun pad, offering practicality with a touch of luxury. Side deck access sits forward, adjacent to the centre-line triple helm, with pantograph doors to port and starboard delivering effortless walk-around access. Contemporary accommodation for up to four guests lies below deck, enhanced with refined interior appointments. With over seven feet of headroom height, the lower galley and saloon benefit from an expansive and light inside space.

Manhattan 55

Sunseeker fits many exceptional features in the industry-leading Manhattan 55. Powered by twin Volvo D13 800 engines, owners can cruise for up to 330 nautical miles at a comfortable 21 knots. Comfort is a defining characteristic of this Manhattan 55, fitted with the Seakeeper 6 Gyro stabilisation system, rolling is significantly reduced. With generous outside social spaces on offer, the Manhattan 55 offers more space than a comparable flybridge model. The flybridge is well equipped with an icemaker, refrigerator and electric barbeque grill built into the wet bar. A retractable centre canopy and top stern electric canopy provide ample shade. This yacht is complete with a performance AV package, the Manhattan 55 offers the ultimate platform for entertainment. The interior provides accommodation for up to six guests and one crew in a spacious three cabin layout.

Visitors are invited to explore the Sunseeker exhibit located at Marina M158, where they can tour the new Superhawk 55 and engage with representatives from both Sunseeker and DCH Marine.

More information at www.dch-marine.com/news-events