Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Rashed takes pole position for in Tønsberg

by Narayan Marar 3 Aug 08:38 PDT 3-4 August 2024
Team Abu Dhabi's Rashid Al Qemzi celebrates his Match Race success © Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi reproduced the form which has taken him to four UIM F2 World Championship titles as he snatched pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix of Norway in Tønsberg.

The defending champion followed up his victory in Friday night's match race event with another assured display to win Saturday qualifying for the second round of the 2004 championship.

Making it a perfect day for Team Abu Dhabi, Mansoor Al Mansoori set the second fastest time in the six-boat qualifying shoot-out to put the two Emirati drivers in a strong position for tomorrow afternoon's Grand Prix.

Al Qemzi made a flying start to the race weekend in Norway - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Al Qemzi made a flying start to the race weekend in Norway - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

It was the perfect response from the duo following Al Qemzi's sixth-place finish in the opening round in Brindisi, Italy where both he and team-mate Al Mansoori were hindered by technical issues.

Since then, the team has built a new boat for Al Mansoori following his early retirement, while earlier this week they underwent three days of testing in San Nazarro, and there were immediate signs that all the hard work was paying off.

Mansoor Al Mansoori with Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Mansoor Al Mansoori with Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Al Qemzi, who is looking to create history as the first five-time F2 world champion, was back to his best in taking the match race honours on Friday evening, beating Sweden's Mathilda Wiberg in the final heat in front of thousands of race fans lining the promenade in Tønsberg.

Team Abu Dhabi then dominated the Saturday morning free practice session, with Al Qemzi setting the fastest time, fractionally ahead of Al Mansoori.

The reigning world champion took that form into the afternoon qualifying sessions, recording the fastest time with his last lap in the first phase from the championship leader, Britain's Matthew Palfreyman.

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Comfortably progressing with the eighth best lap, Al Mansoori was then second fastest in Q2 behind Finland's Jarno Vilmunen, with Al Qemzi in third spot, while Palfreman dropped out in ninth.

There was no stopping Al Qemzi in the shoot-out, as he became the first driver this weekend to go below 43 seconds in setting the fastest lap fractionally ahead of Al Mansoori, with Vilmunen qualifying in third place.

Related Articles

Rashed aims to boost title bid in Norway
Team Abu Dhabi star sets sights on race win after Grand Prix testing in Italy Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi expects to boost his challenge for a record fifth UIM F2 World Championship title when the series returns to Norway at the weekend following a five-year gap. Posted on 30 Jul UIM F2 Worlds Grand Prix Italy opening race
Abu Dhabi's Al Qemzi finishes 6th as Palfreyman wins opening race Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi started the defence of his UIM F2 World Championship with sixth position at the Grand Prix of Italy in Brindisi on Sunday evening. Posted on 1 Jul Team Abu Dhabi duo face fight back through field
At UIM F2 Worlds, Grand Prix of Italy in Brindisi Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori will start Grand Prix of Italy from ninth and 10th positions after a competitive qualifying session on a challenging race circuit in the Adriatic port of Brindisi in Southern Italy on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 29 Jun Rashed Al Qemzi all set for UIM F2 Worlds campaign
Aiming for a flying start to the new season in Italy Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi is aiming for a flying start to the new season in Italy at the weekend as he launches his bid to become the first ever five-time winner of the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 25 Jun Wyatt wins in Sardinia to take lead in title race
A commanding victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt scored a commanding victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy today to take the lead in the F1H2O World Championship as Team Abu Dhabi suffered a double setback in Olbia. Posted on 16 Jun Wyatt gives Sharjah Team pole position in Sardinia
Veteran Team Abu Dhabi driver gives himself fighting chance of repeat Grand Prix win Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi delivered a reminder that he remains a threat in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship today as Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt secured pole position for the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 16 Jun Capppellini plots Team Abu Dhabi fightback
Racing legend says Al Qemzi, Comparato are in the mood to start recovery in Sardinia Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini says Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato are ready to launch a fightback by the multiple world title winners in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy at the weekend. Posted on 12 Jun Al Qemzi reaches new milestone as Stark wins
Team Abu Dhabi veteran passes 1,000-points mark with battling display Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi reached a new milestone in his illustrious career today as Victory Team's Erik Stark won the Grand Prix of Bình Ð?nh-Vietnam to take the lead in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 31 Mar 222 Offshore receive UIM Class 1 Trophy in Monaco
The crew proved to be the class act in an outstanding series The 222 Offshore team travelled to Monaco on Saturday to receive the Sam Griffith Trophy awarded to the UIM Class 1 world champions. Posted on 12 Mar UIM F1H2O Worlds: Sharjah rookie grabs victory
As Team Abu Dhabi new boy climbs in Indonesia Sharjah rookie Rusty Wyatt recorded a dramatic victory in the Grand Prix of Indonesia today as Team Abu Dhabi battled through a tough start to the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 3 Mar
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy