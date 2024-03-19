Please select your home edition
Rashed aims for back-to-back Grand Prix victories in Lithuania

by Narayan Marar 14 Aug 10:53 PDT
Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi is aiming for a second successive victory in Lithuania © Team Abu Dhabi

Rashed Al Qemzi is aiming for a second successive victory in Lithuania at the weekend to propel Team Abu Dhabi towards a standout triumph in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship.

Chasing a place in the record books as the first five-time winner of the F2 world driver's title, Al Qemzi returns to action in Klaipeda in a buoyant mood after his win in Norway two weeks ago which gave him the lead in the championship.

With his team-mate, Mansoor Al Mansoori, up to fourth place in the standings following his second-place finish in Tønsberg, the four-time champion wants the partnership to make this an exceptional season.

"The championship is tougher than ever this year, and that gives us extra motivation as a team," said Al Qemzi. "After our difficult start in Italy we had the perfect result in Norway, and we want to build on that.

"Mansoor and I work well together and support each other, and we want to keep up the good work in Lithuania and make this an amazing season."

After their one-two success for Team Abu Dhabi in Norway, Al Qemzi and Al Mansoori want more of the same in Klaipeda - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
After their one-two success for Team Abu Dhabi in Norway, Al Qemzi and Al Mansoori want more of the same in Klaipeda - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Lithuania has been a happy hunting ground for defending champion Al Qemzi, who has secured three Grand Prix wins there, including last year's impeccable start-to-finish victory in Klaipeda, despite qualifying fourth.

Al Mansoori scored his first Grand Prix victory in Lithuania two years ago to take the lead in the championship, eventually ending the season in third place, which is now his minimum target this time.

The Team Abu Dhabi duo know they will have to be at their best in Klaipeda, where the line-up of 20 drivers includes home favourite Edgaras Riabko who trails Al Qemzi by a single championship point and will be battling to give Lithuania something to celebrate.

The third round of the six-event series gets under with free practice on Friday lunch time ahead of the early evening three-stage qualifying series, where Al Qemzi will be looking to claim a second consecutive pole position.

Al Mansoori's first target will be to close in on British driver Matthew Palfreyman, who leads him by five points in third place following his opening round victory in Italy and a non-finish in Norway.

