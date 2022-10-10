Avikus Neuboat Dock now available for purchase

by Avikus 17 Aug 09:53 PDT

Avikus, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation technology developer, has announced that its innovative smart navigation and docking solution - NeuBoat Dock - which takes the stress out of docking by offering increased situational awareness, is now available for purchase.

Designed for customers with a Raymarine Axiom chartplotter of any model, NeuBoat Dock consists of a six-camera system based on Avikus' advanced autonomous vessel technology. The system provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of a vessel through the boat's multi-function display, which assists with tight-quarters maneuvering and docking.

"We are very excited to finally put NeuBoat Dock into the hands of recreational boaters," said Lim Do-hyeong, CEO of Avikus. "Our technology's unparalleled situational awareness provides the peace of mind that greatly enhances any boater's time and brings added safety to the water. We can't wait to see NeuBoat Dock on boats everywhere!"

NeuBoat Dock is designed for yachts between 40- and 120-feet, sportfishing vessels, power catamarans, center consoles and sailing vessels. To order NeuBoat Dock, please visit www.avikus.ai/neuboat_dock.

In addition, customers with third-party displays that meet the necessary criteria to run Avikus NeuBoat Dock software can now pre-order NeuBoat Dock II, which will begin shipping in early 2025. For more information, please visit www.avikus.ai/neuboat-dockll.

For more about Avikus products and technology, visit www.avikus.ai.