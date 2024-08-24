Please select your home edition
Will Smith watches his team take maiden win at E1 Lake Como GP

by E1 Series 24 Aug 21:58 PDT 24 August 2024
E1 Lake Como GP © Francois Asal

Hollywood legend Will Smith witnessed his team, Westbrook Racing, seal a historic first victory at the E1 Lake Como GP presented by Villa d'Este.

The actor's team, which competes in the UIM E1 World Championship, the world's first all-electric raceboat series, fended off tennis icon Rafael Nadal's outfit - Team Rafa - as the Spaniard watched the action unfold next to Smith at lakeside.

A friendly rivalry had been building between the two superstars across the weekend, but it was Westbrook Racing pilots Lucas Ordóñez and Sara Price who delivered for their boss when it mattered, as Team Rafa settled for second place ahead of Team Brazil by Claure Group in third.

E1 Lake Como GP - Rafa Nadal and Will Smith - photo © Marta Rovatti
E1 Lake Como GP - Rafa Nadal and Will Smith - photo © Marta Rovatti

Swapping California for Como, the race marked the first time the film star had turned out to support this team, joking after the race he'll have to come to them all in the future.

Overjoyed with the win, Smith revealed it wasn't just Nadal he was hoping to beat, but NFL great Tom Brady's Team Brady who sit top of the championship standings.

"I FaceTimed with Tom Brady just before the race and told him my entire childhood was spent with him beating my team, and I was like, it's not going to happen out here today.

"This is so much fun, the energy of it, the people and all the teams. I love it, we're having a ball."

E1 Lake Como GP - photo © Francois Asal
E1 Lake Como GP - photo © Francois Asal

Westbrook Racing turned their fourth place in qualification into a maiden win as Team Brady, who topped qualifying, narrowly missed out on the podium in fourth place.

The fiercely competitive Finals saw five teams go head-to-head: Team Brady, Team Rafa, Team Brazil by Claure Group, Team Aoki and Westbrook Racing.

In the first Finals race, Lucas Ordóñez of Westbrook Racing delivered a commanding win, expertly reading the water and finding speed ahead of Team Brazil by Claure Group. Team Rafa finished the race in fourth leaving a big effort required to make the podium.

The second Finals race saw Team Rafa's Tom Chiappe, who had been one of the quickest racers across the weekend, secure a mesmerising victory that was enough to earn his team back-to back podium finishes.

Across both Finals, it was the combined points of Westbrook Racing that secured their first top spot of the season. In a ceremony following the race, the team were joined by owner Will Smith who joined in on the celebrations.

E1 Lake Como GP presented by Villa d'Este marked the Championship's second time in Italy - giving a nation obsessed with motorsports a further glimpse of the future of racing.

Rodi Basso, CEO and co-founder of E1 said: "From having two of the world's biggest superstars in Will Smith and Rafa Nadal here, to our stunning setting of the world-renowned hotel Villa d'Este, to a weekend of unpredictable racing - no one in the world is doing what E1 is doing right now.

"Lake Como, a true Italian wonder, has provided the most beautiful backdrop to this event. The weekend has been electrifying with jeopardy at every turn - we're creating a new sport that continues to amaze and excite, and believe us, this is just the beginning."

During the race weekend, E1 has continued its mission to build impactful partnerships with host locations. A collaboration with FC Como Women to further conversations around women's important role in sport saw a number of panel talks in the Championship's Ocean Club.

A strategic partnership with local not-for-profit, Cometa, resulted in E1 hosting a charity raffle to raise funds for their work in children's education.

E1 Lake Como GP Points:

1. Westbrook Racing - 14pts
2. Team Rafa - 12pts
3. Team Brazil - 11pts
4. Aoki Racing Team - 9pts
5. Team Brady - 6pts

E1 Championship Points:

1. Team Brady - 71pts
2. Westbrook Racing - 60pts
3. Team Miami powered by Magnus - 53pts
4. Team Rafa - 51pts
5. Team Brazil by Claure Group - 44pts
5. Team Drogba - 44pts
7. Team Blue Rising - 31pts
8. Aoki Racing Team - 25pts
9. Sergio Perez E1 Team - 14pts

For more information about the E1 Championship and the upcoming events, please visit www.e1series.com

