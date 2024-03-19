Please select your home edition
Safe operation - Keep your distance from whales

by Marine Safety SA 30 Aug 15:14 PDT
The Fleurieu coastline has offered fantastic sights for whale watchers lately © Marine Safety SA

Whale season is in full swing. It might be tempting to get a closer look, but remember, approaching whales too closely is illegal and dangerous.

To stay safe:

  • keep your boat well away from whales
  • avoid traveling on a collision course or making sudden speed or direction changes.

Know the rules to safely operate near marine mammals including whales and dolphins - photo © Marine Safety SA
Know the rules to safely operate near marine mammals including whales and dolphins - photo © Marine Safety SA

For more rules on boating around whales, visit the National Parks and Wildlife Service website.

Enjoy the season responsibly and help protect these amazing creatures!

