Safe operation - Keep your distance from whales

The Fleurieu coastline has offered fantastic sights for whale watchers lately © Marine Safety SA The Fleurieu coastline has offered fantastic sights for whale watchers lately © Marine Safety SA

by Marine Safety SA 30 Aug 15:14 PDT

Whale season is in full swing. It might be tempting to get a closer look, but remember, approaching whales too closely is illegal and dangerous.

To stay safe:

keep your boat well away from whales

avoid traveling on a collision course or making sudden speed or direction changes.

For more rules on boating around whales, visit the National Parks and Wildlife Service website.

Enjoy the season responsibly and help protect these amazing creatures!