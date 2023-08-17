EZRaft introduces spectacular new Q model, with deep cockpit

EZ Raft Q model © EZ Raft EZ Raft Q model © EZ Raft

by EZ Raft 8 Sep 10:55 PDT

You may know EZRAFT of the ultra-light trimaran dinghies which they have successfully brought to market since last year.

Their heavy duty inflatables are made like a surfkite, unique in the world. This makes them remarkably easy to set up, extremely light to use, and equally simple to pack again, notably in just the size of a backpack - four most critical aspects of any dinghy.

Now EZRAFT even brings a further revolutionary development: a "Quatromaran" Model with a deeper cockpit, for more leg comfort, and more space for luggage, groceries, and people.

The new Q model retains all the notable advantages of its predecessor, and is full of innovative clever features. It comes in several sizes, starting from 2.40 meters, at an amazing weight of just 12 kg all-in.

More details at www.EZRAFT.com