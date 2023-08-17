Please select your home edition
EZRaft introduces spectacular new Q model, with deep cockpit

by EZ Raft 8 Sep 10:55 PDT
EZ Raft Q model © EZ Raft

You may know EZRAFT of the ultra-light trimaran dinghies which they have successfully brought to market since last year.

Their heavy duty inflatables are made like a surfkite, unique in the world. This makes them remarkably easy to set up, extremely light to use, and equally simple to pack again, notably in just the size of a backpack - four most critical aspects of any dinghy.

EZ Raft Q model - photo © EZ Raft
EZ Raft Q model - photo © EZ Raft

Now EZRAFT even brings a further revolutionary development: a "Quatromaran" Model with a deeper cockpit, for more leg comfort, and more space for luggage, groceries, and people.

EZ Raft Q model - photo © EZ Raft
EZ Raft Q model - photo © EZ Raft

The new Q model retains all the notable advantages of its predecessor, and is full of innovative clever features. It comes in several sizes, starting from 2.40 meters, at an amazing weight of just 12 kg all-in.

More details at www.EZRAFT.com

EZ Raft Q model - photo © EZ Raft
EZ Raft Q model - photo © EZ Raft
