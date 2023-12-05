Marine Auctions: September Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 10 Sep 02:14 PDT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale
49.20m Luxury Dive- Liveaboard Charter Vessel
Located Manila, Philippines.
|
|
|
|
Please click the the Red Button below (View Brochure) to view the September Forthcoming Online Auction and Private Sales.
Online Auction Bidding to Commence Friday 20th September and will Finish on Thursday 26
September at 2pm AEST
Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on
View or Register for the Online Auction now
......................................................................................
We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our October Online Auctions
For further information contact, Adrian on 0418 783 358, or adrian@marineauctions.com.au
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at adrian@marineauctions.com.au
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
and AGS Auctioneers & Valuers.
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:adrian@marineauctions.com.au
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
www.marineauctions.com.au
danielle@marineauctions.com.au
|
|