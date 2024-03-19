Please select your home edition
Rashed stays focused as place in record books beckons

by Narayan Marar 11 Sep 01:23 PDT

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi is taking nothing for granted as he returns to the scene of his latest title triumph in the UIM F2 World Championship this weekend, with a place in the record books beckoning in Portugal.

It was in Peso da Régua a year ago that Al Qemzi clinched the F2 crown for a fourth time, and he goes back into action there in prime position, leading the 2024 championship by eight points from Sweden's Mathilda Wiberg, with Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko another point adrift in third.

Rashed Al Qemzi with Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini - 2024 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Narayan Marar
A runner up finish behind Riabko 12 months ago was enough to crown the Emirati as champion, and after his second victory of the season in San Nazzaro, Italy just under two weeks ago, he is close to becoming the first ever five-time title winner.

"That's the target for myself and the team, and after the victory in Italy, we're focused on another first place in Régua," he said, ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix of Portugal, with the final round to follow in Vila Velha de Ródão a week later.

"It was good to become champion last year with one race to spare, but that's not in my mind now because the championship is still very close. The aim is to win this weekend and open up a bigger lead for the final round. Then we'll take it from there."

Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori - aiming for another podium finish - 2024 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Narayan Marar
His Abu Dhabi team-mate, Mansoor Al Mansoori, is also aiming high after his second-place in San Nazzaro lifted him to fourth position in the championship standings, with an overall podium finish now the clear target.

"It has been a tough season because the competition is very strong, and you can't afford to make any mistakes," said Al Mansoori. "Like Rashed, I feel good after San Nazzaro, and we both want to work together to get the best results for the team in Portugal."

Mansoor Al Mansoori - Team Abu Dhabi - 2024 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Narayan Marar
With the obvious exception of Portugal's Duarte Benavente, no driver will feel more at home on the Douro River than Al Qemzi this weekend.

Apart from his title-clinching performance there last year, he has secured five of his 13 career Grand Prix wins in Portugal, including last year's final round success on the Tegus River circuit at Vila Velha de Ródão, and two victories during his 2021 championship triumph.

If he can beat off the challenge of Wiberg and Riabko this weekend, he would be in position to go for a fourth Grand Prix win of the season, something he achieved en route to his second F2 world title in 2019.

