Pardo Yachts presents the brand new Pardo GT75

by Pardo Yachts 12 Sep 04:47 PDT

Pardo Yachts proudly presents the brand new Pardo GT75 at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 - a vessel that opens new horizons, redefining standards not only for Pardo and the GT range but for the entire segment of luxury yachts.

Distinctive style, performance and comfort: the epitome of Pardo Yachts.

Unmatched connection to the sea thanks to side terraces, beach area and multifunctional transformer.

Standard engines package with three Volvo IPS 1050-800hp for outstanding performance and fuel efficiency.

Extended range achieved through advanced construction and large fuel tanks.

Easy to handle thanks to the raised central dashboard with excellent visibility

Walkaround design with wide side decks for easy movement from stern to bow.

Fully equipped galley available in both up and down versions.

Standard layout with 3 cabins and 3 bathrooms. The unit on display features 2 cabins and galley down.

The company's commitment to enhancing the onboard experience has driven them to elevate past achievements, envisioning a new model where distinctive design meets advanced engineering, placing as always the owner at the heart of the project and in deep connection with the sea.

The new flagship, measuring nearly 23 meters in length, embraces the distinctive Pardo Yachts family feeling characterized by signature elements such as the reverse bow, forward-leaning windshield, and unparalleled connection to the sea. With its sleek and streamlined design, the Pardo GT75 harmoniously integrates with its surroundings as described by Gigi Servidati, President of Cantiere del Pardo: "It's a luxurious villa on the sea, designed to offer a unique and sophisticated experience." He adds, "The Pardo GT75 embodies the vision we aimed to achieve, thanks to our boatbuilding heritage, combined with outstanding design and cutting-edge technology. You can only fully understand the immense potential of the Pardo GT75 by living it firsthand!"

Extended performance and range

Starting from a Cantiere del Pardo concept, conceived by Zuccheri Yacht Design for naval architecture, and Nauta Design for both exteriors and interiors, the Pardo GT75 has been designed to marry performance and stability even in challenging conditions. The standard engine package includes three Volvo Penta IPS 1050 units, each delivering 800 hp. Despite the impressive performance for her size, the ride is both quiet and comfortable thanks to the fact that the hull has been specifically optimized to work in perfect harmony with the Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system; moreover, the engine room is already set up to accommodate the hybrid engine to minimize environmental impact.

Adding to this is an exceptional range thanks to a 1,100-liter water tank and a 4,300-liter fuel capacity.

With the GT75, Pardo Yachts has taken the "easy to handle" concept to its extreme, a hallmark of every Pardo yacht. The driving experience, whether on the open sea or in port, is optimized by the raised central dashboard, bow thruster, gyro stabilizer, and second joystick in the cockpit, all of which facilitate mooring and other procedures where precision and ease of handling are required.

"The shipyard's requests were clear from the beginning: to create the largest Pardo ever, while staying true to the key elements that have distinguished its smaller siblings in the range" says Edoardo Zuccheri from Zuccheri Design. "After a long and complex design process, we can say we are more than satisfied with the final result: performance, seaworthiness, design, and engineering are truly flagship-worthy. The synergy between the shipyard, Nauta Design, and our studio has been inspiring, and we believe the final result is remarkable".

Elegant design and luxurious comfort

Envisioned as a luxurious villa surrounded by the sea, the Pardo GT75 immerses its guests in silence, light, and a harmony of colors and materials. This feeling is achieved through exceptionally spacious volumes and the shipyard's artisanal excellence.

The enclosed superstructure provides complete protection and enhanced by a semi-open roof offers an airy and convivial lounge space to escape the midday sun or on cooler evenings. The large wrap-around windows, most of which can be opened, combined with a remarkably spacious cockpit, huge sun lounger, deployable side terraces - which can be angled as preferred to create a comfortable relax backrest - and multifunctional transformer integrated into the stern, create an unforgettable ambience in which the stern is the main protagonist and never out of sight or far from reach.

The sundeck even lifts up electrically to reveal a dedicated space for a 3.7m tender, more a feature of a superyacht than a 75-foot boat. There is another wide sunpad in the bow with a flippable backrest for facing out to sea or toward the sofa seating and coffee table in front of the windscreen. Moreover, the high bulwarks and walkaround deck provide maximum livability of the exterior spaces in complete safety.

The layout combines elegant design with functionality, offering a choice between a galley-up or galley-down versions with a full array of appliances. The galley-up version includes a well-equipped kitchen and an L-shaped sofa with a dining table for up to eight guests, facilitating direct interaction with the cockpit's outdoor dining area.

The galley-down version transforms the main deck into a large living area with comfortable sofas, enhanced by a semi-open roof, side windows, and a sliding aft door for continuous sea views.

The lower deck's layout offers multiple sleeping area configurations, with access to the master cabin via an interior staircase. Options include two (on display at Cannes Yachting Festival), three, or four cabins, accommodating up to 10 berths including a full-beam owner's stateroom, plus a crew double cabin. The standard layout features three cabins and three bathrooms, with thoughtfully designed spaces comparable to larger vessels.

"Onboard the Pardo GT75 we have translated the experience of seaside living into a luxurious yacht" stated Massimo Gino co-founder of Nauta Design."This vision has been integrated by creating multiple outdoor spaces, including a beach area, sunbeds, and dining areas, allowing guests to enjoy each area at different times of the day. In addition the flexible layout offers up to four cabins, ensuring comfort and privacy.

The exterior and interior styling of the Pardo GT75 showcases Nauta's signature approach to modern, clean lines and a balanced, harmonious design, which perfectly match the Pardo Yachts aesthetic DNA."

Pardo GT75 is the latest evolution of the Pardo heritage that values modern performance and beauty combined with functional elegance and luxurious interiors in yachts where you're never more than a couple of steps from the sea.

Technical data sheet: