A new flagship, jetdrives, and outboards to be announced at the 2024 Newport International Boat Show

PB107 © Palm Beach Motor Yachts PB107 © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 13 Sep 12:38 PDT

Unrivaled fuel efficiency - Introducing a new flagship the Palm Beach 107

The newly designed and sold Palm Beach 107 embodies the core values, the signature Palm Beach Motor Yachts timeless aesthetics, exceptional craftsmanship, performance, and unrivaled fuel efficiency that have defined the brand since its inception in 1995.

As the company's newest flagship, the PB107 will be built using our proprietary V-Warp® Technology and powered by the new Volvo Penta IPS 40 propulsion system, setting a new benchmark in big boat performance in the Downeast-style class.

Read more here...

Performance meets practicality - GT60 and PB50 Jet Drives in production

The Palm Beach GT60 and PB50 Jet Drive models are a response to the challenge of delivering precise handling and top-tier performance in shallow waters.

The GT60 Jet Drive features twin 1,000-hp Volvo Penta D13 engines paired with Hamilton HJ403 waterjets, offering powerful acceleration and seamless maneuverability through tight, obstacle-laden waters—perfect for coastal cruising in areas like Down East Maine.

Whereas the PB50 Jet Drive was tailored for a client in Noosa Australia, where shallow draft is essential. With less than a meter of draft, the PB50 Jet Drive ensures smooth and efficient cruising through shallow water environments while maintaining the exceptional performance Palm Beach Motor Yachts is known for.

Read more here...

Speed, speed and more speed - the new GT50 RS Outboard model

Mark Richards and the Palm Beach Motor Yachts team are extremely focused on performance, fuel efficiency, and a superior ride. For the yachtsman who demands speed and power, the new GT50 RS Outboard is the answer. Capable of reaching lightning-fast speeds with a triple or quad outboard engine configuration, built using our proprietary V-Warp® Technology, this yacht redefines what it means to commute in style. Whether you're cruising Long Island Sound or speeding toward New York City, the GT50 RS Outboard offers a thrilling and dynamic ride.

Read more here...