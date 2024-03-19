Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Mansoori claims victory in Portugal as Al Qemzi retains lead in title race

by Narayan Marar 15 Sep 10:01 PDT
Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori turning on the power in Portugal © Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori recorded a convincing victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal today as team-mate Rashed Al Qemzi stayed on course for a record fifth title triumph in the UIM F2 World Championship.

Starting from pole position, Al Mansoori produced a flawless drive in the penultimate round of the 2024 championship, while fourth place ensured Al Qemzi goes into next weekend's final Grand Prix at Vila Velha de Ródão holding a six-point lead from Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko.

It means a third victory of the season to add to his wins in Norway and Italy will ensure Al Qemzi retains the F2 crown, and earns a place in the record books, although the Emirati will be taking nothing for granted as a fiercely competitive seasons heads for a grand finale.

Rashid Al Qemzi - Team Abu Dhabi - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Rashid Al Qemzi - Team Abu Dhabi - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Having upstaged his team-mate by claiming pole position 24 hours earlier, Al Mansoori climbed to third in the championship, just four points adrift of Riabko, who took the third podium spot in Peso Da Régua.

Second place for Matthew Palfreyman saw the British driver draw level in the standings with Sweden's Mathilda Wiberg, and they will both be fighting for a championship top three finish next weekend.

Wiberg's title hopes were virtually destroyed by her accident in the previous day's qualifying shoot out which damaged her boat beyond repair, leaving her to sit out the race on her 21st birthday.

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

If there was a race in which Al Qemzi needed a perfect start, this was it after his disappointing eighth place in qualifying, and he duly obliged to power his way up to fourth place.

A second F2 Grand Prix win for Al Mansoori underlined his status as a serious F2 challenger. That will be no surprise to anyone at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, which has produced a string of world powerboat racing champions over the years, and holds him in high regard.

After succeeding Al Qemzi as F4-S world champion in 2017, Al Mansoori recorded two top ten finishes in the 2019 F2 series before joining Team Abu Dhabi for the 2021 season.

Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

The following year he finished third overall in the championship with the help of a maiden Grand Prix victory in Lithuania following a runner up finish at the opening round in Poland.

Last season, Al Mansoori took fifth place in the championship, when his best performance was a third-place finish in Régua. He arrived in Portugal in a confident mood a few days ago after taking second place behind Al Qemzi in San Nazzaro, a repeat of their dominant 1-2 success in round two in Norway.

Leading championship positions:

    1. Rashed Al Qemzi UAE 61pts
    2. Edgaras Riabko LTU 55pts
    3. Mansoor Al Mansoori UAE 51pts
    4. Mathilda Wiberg SWE 44pts
    5. Matthew Palfreyman GBR 44pts
    6. Nelson Morin FRA 27pts

Related Articles

Mansoor grabs pole position
As title race takes a twist in Portugal Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori upstaged team-mate and hot favourite Rashed Al Qemzi to secure pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix of Portugal, penultimate round of the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 14 Sep Rashed stays focused
As place in record books beckons Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi is taking nothing for granted as he returns to the scene of his latest title triumph in the UIM F2 World Championship this weekend, with a place in the record books beckoning in Portugal. Posted on 11 Sep Rashed wins in Italy to regain lead in title race
World champion scores second victory of the season World champion scores second victory of the season as Al Mansoori makes it another 1-2 triumph for Team Abu Dhabi. Posted on 2 Sep Rashed clinches Grand Prix of Italy pole position
World champion leads Team Abu Dhabi 1-2 and has perfect chance to reclaim lead in title race Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi gave himself the ideal opportunity to reclaim the lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship title race today by securing pole position for the Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 31 Aug Rashed aims to reclaim lead in World Title Race
Team Abu Dhabi star targets another win in Italy to move back on track for fifth F2 crown Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi is in a hurry to regain the lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship and says he will settle for nothing less than victory in the Grand Prix of Italy at the weekend. Posted on 28 Aug Rashed stays strong in Grand Prix of Lithuania
Team Abu Dhabi star keeps fifth F2 crown in his sights as Riabko grabs slender championship lead Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi lost his lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship today but stayed well in the hunt for a record fifth driver's title as Sweden's Mathilda Wiberg won the Grand Prix of Lithuania. Posted on 17 Aug Rashed faces battle in Grand Prix of Lithuania
Team Abu Dhabi's four-time world champion must fight for points after qualifying setback Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi faces a big test in tomorrow's Grand Prix of Lithuania as he battles to protect his lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 16 Aug Rashed aims for back-to-back Grand Prix victories
Chasing a place in the record books in Lithuania Rashed Al Qemzi is aiming for a second successive victory in Lithuania at the weekend to propel Team Abu Dhabi towards a standout triumph in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 14 Aug Rashed wins Grand Prix of Norway
Team Abu Dhabi star dominates Grand Prix as Mansoor makes it a one-two race finish Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi powered his way to an emphatic victory in the Grand Prix of Norway to boost his challenge for a fifth UIM F2 World Championship crown. Posted on 4 Aug Rashed takes Grand Prix of Norway pole position
Team Abu Dhabi duo score one-two success in qualifying after Al Qemzi's match race victory Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi reproduced the form which has taken him to four UIM F2 World Championship titles as he snatched pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix of Norway in Tønsberg. Posted on 3 Aug
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy