Sunseeker Ocean 156 makes global debut at the Southampton International Boat Show

by Sunseeker International 16 Sep 05:06 PDT
Sunseeker Ocean 156 © Sunseeker International

Sunseeker is excited to announce the world debut of its all-new Ocean 156 at the 2024 Southampton International Boat Show.

This brand-new model concretely testifies to Sunseeker's dedication to innovative yacht design, offering unrivalled space, flexibility, luxury, with a unique approach to layout. The Ocean 156 is set to captivate audiences and redefine expectations for yachts of its size.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

Making its first public appearance at the Southampton International Boat Show, the Ocean 156 represents the pinnacle of yacht design and craftsmanship across the company's current model range which includes seven lines from 38'-161': Performance, Predator, Sport Yacht, Manhattan, Yacht, Ocean and Superyacht. With an emphasis on creating a feeling of greater space than yachts in its class, along with highly flexible layout options, the Ocean 156 is poised to make waves in boating destinations worldwide.

The Ocean 156 marks a departure from traditional yacht design, focusing on maximising interior space through a unique approach to layout and emphasis on penthouse proportions. Sunseeker's new naming convention of its Ocean range reflects the yacht's gross tonnage rather than its length, highlighting the significant increase in usable space.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International, commented: "The global debut of the Ocean 156 is a proud moment for Sunseeker. It showcases our ability to push the boundaries of yacht design, delivering an extraordinary amount of space and flexibility in a model of this size. We're delighted to unveil it to the world at Southampton."

With a completely enclosed upper deck and single helm station, the Ocean 156 offers an expansive 1,770 square feet of internal floor space across three levels which is matched by substantial exterior entertaining spaces, the innovative design strikes the perfect balance for anyone wishing to spend extended periods afloat.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

Performance

Equipped with twin MAN V8 1300 or V12 1650 engines, the Ocean 156 can comfortably cruise at speeds of up to 25 knots. Stabilisation options include fins or gyro systems, ensuring a smooth ride in a variety of conditions.

Exterior

Externally, and fore and aft of the pilothouse, are two upper deck areas; forward with fixed casual seating or spa tub option and aft, with space for free-standing or fixed furniture and built-in wet bar and BBQ. The spacious foredeck features a flush floor with anchoring hardware hidden below decks. Opposing seating can be converted to a sunbed on the starboard side whilst a wet bar with sink and fridge falls easily to hand with parasols offering shade where necessary. The signature Beach Club to the stern is available with Sunseeker's award-winning X-TEND™ convertible seating, facing forward at cockpit level or rearwards at deck level, complete with another built-in BBQ to starboard. The hi-lo hydraulic platform has a capacity of 550kgs, enough for a Willams 435 SportJet whilst a hydraulic sea stair can also be specified, to make fun in the water even more enjoyable for the entire family.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

Interior

Clients' needs take centre stage on board the Ocean 156 and are 'the reason for being' for the several design layouts offered as standard, which enable owners to create their own style and practical needs. This is made more achievable thanks to minimal intrusions such as fixed furniture, as well as single-level flooring across all decks.

Step into the main deck saloon and you are met with a 360°panoramic vista owing to the full height glazing and an open-plan layout that will astound you. With a luxury penthouse apartment feel and uninterrupted views from bow to stern, the area can be customised with multiple arrangements including an open galley and dining aft with bar area forward. A large L-shaped saloon sofa and TV can sit aft or forward depending on the arrangement chosen. Sliding doors are situated port and starboard to connect the outside with the stunning interior and an impressive glazed, floating staircase sits centrally but is subtle so as not to draw the eye away from the impressive setting.

The Ocean 156 accommodates an Owner's Stateroom option on the main deck that offers both impressive views and direct foredeck access via a wide sliding door option. Configured with the king size bed athwartship and en suite to starboard, the ample wardrobe and dressing area can be found to port, creating a truly breath-taking space with an uninterrupted vista as you enter this light-filled haven. On the lower deck, the alternative full beam Owner's Stateroom features ample storage, a vanity desk and connecting en suite with twin basins. Forward, the lower accommodation also comprises a forward VIP and two guest cabins with an option for the port cabin to be configured as a twin with sliding berths, accommodating in complete luxury up to ten persons in total. The lower deck once again has a completely level floor between all cabins, something that is rare on a yacht of its size and will benefit those on board in the subtlest of ways.

A completely new range of fabrics and finishes will be offered exclusively on the Ocean 156 including curated light and dark contrasting schemes, subject to client preference. Interior designs have once again been conceptualised in collaboration with Design Unlimited, bringing a modern, cohesive palette to all spaces.

Crew accommodation for three is specified forward of the engine room with appliance block and worktop space built-in for self-sufficiency.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

Sunseeker Ocean 156 principal characteristics*

  • Length Overall - 25.14m
  • Maximum Beam - 6.56m
  • Maximum Draft - 1.86m
  • Fuel Capacity - 8,500 l
  • Performance - Up to 25 knots
  • Range - Up to 900 nautical miles (at 10 knots)
  • Engines
    • Twin MAN V8 1300 shaft (2 x 1300PS)
    • Twin MAN V12 1650 shaft (2 x 1650PS)

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

