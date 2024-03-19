Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

New Tesoro T50 Speciale stuns with Armani/Casa collaboration

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 16 Sep 23:51 PDT
Tesoro Yachts has unveiled its Tesoro T50 Speciale, a luxurious collaboration with the Armani/Casa design studio © Tesoro Yachts

Tesoro Yachts stole the limelight at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival when it unveiled its largest and most ambitious project to date, the stunning new T50 Speciale.

Elevating the standards for exquisite luxury, the new T50 Speciale is the result of an exclusive collaboration between the Spanish shipyard and the renowned Armani/Casa design studio.

The T50 Speciale is a masterpiece of engineering and design, challenging the boundaries of aesthetics and dynamics to delight the most discerning clients. The superb walk-around model delivers breathtaking speed and singular lines that position it in a new dimension of marine design.

Tesoro Yachts has incorporated the impressive Cullinan T Top, built entirely in carbon fibre as a single piece integrated with the windscreen, achieving a sleek aesthetic that delivers a unique space and enhanced performance.

The Armani/Casa studio's philosophy of elegance and style is unmistakeable throughout the T50 Speciale's design employing simple lines, perfect proportions, refined finishes and the finest textiles.

Available in seven unique layouts, the T-50 Speciale can also be ordered in a choice of propulsion systems, including an IPS version or triple outboard with Mercury 600hp engines.

Clients have the luxury of fully customising their yacht, collaborating with the shipyard and Armani/Casa design team to create a result that reflects their own distinctive style and cruising requirements.

The Tesoro T50 Speciale is available to order through the exclusive Asia Pacific dealer, The Yacht Sales Co.. Further information can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting www.yachtsalesco.com.

Related Articles

Sunseeker Ocean 156 makes global debut
At the Southampton International Boat Show Sunseeker is excited to announce the world debut of its all-new Ocean 156 at the 2024 Southampton International Boat Show. Posted on 16 Sep Mansoori claims victory in Portugal
As Al Qemzi retains lead in UIM F2 World Championship title race Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori recorded a convincing victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal today as team-mate Rashed Al Qemzi stayed on course for a record fifth title triumph in the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 15 Sep Mansoor grabs pole position
As title race takes a twist in Portugal Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori upstaged team-mate and hot favourite Rashed Al Qemzi to secure pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix of Portugal, penultimate round of the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 14 Sep Maxi Rib Pirelli 50 Mansory special edition
The new model made its debut at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival The Pirelli 50, the flagship of the PIRELLI SPEEDBOATS collection, it is the very epitome of performance, exclusivity and audacity. With Mansory, the renowned German tuner, this nautical masterpiece gets even more extreme and bold. Posted on 14 Sep PBMY to launch new flagship, jetdrives & outboards
Introducing a new flagship the Palm Beach 107; GT60 and PB50 Jet Drives in production The newly designed and sold Palm Beach 107 embodies the core values, the signature Palm Beach Motor Yachts timeless aesthetics, exceptional craftsmanship, performance, and unrivaled fuel efficiency that have defined the brand since its inception in 1995. Posted on 13 Sep Prestige confirms commitment to growth
Enriching F-Line, S-Line, X-Line, M-Line through innovation In the iconic setting of the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival, PRESTIGE reasserted its commitment to continuously evolve to meet customer expectations, presenting two new yacht models and showcasing its exclusive customer service portfolio. Posted on 13 Sep Wider unveils two new models
As future sisters to WiderCat 92 and WiLder 60 Italian yachtbuilder Wider continues to build on its foundations as a disrupter in the yacht market with a diverse range of models that capture the imagination and show the vision and versatility of the Wider brand. Posted on 13 Sep Introducing the Burger 180' Motor Yacht
Embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury and sophistication Embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury and sophistication with the Burger 180' Motor Yacht. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and designed to exceed your every expectation, this vessel promises an unforgettable yachting experience. Posted on 13 Sep BRABUS Shadow 1000 Phantom Gray signature edition
Breathtaking acceleration, high speeds, race-responsive handling Breathtaking acceleration, high speeds, race-responsive handling and outrageously good looks. Pure excitement and unstoppable power come together to redefine the limits of what is possible for luxury performance boats. Posted on 13 Sep First sea trial for latest Amels 60
From the dock to the deep blue, this beauty made a stunning debut out on the open water The sixth Amels 60 has successfully completed her first sea trials. From the dock to the deep blue, this beauty made a stunning debut out on the open water. Posted on 13 Sep
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy