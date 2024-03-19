New Tesoro T50 Speciale stuns with Armani/Casa collaboration

Tesoro Yachts has unveiled its Tesoro T50 Speciale, a luxurious collaboration with the Armani/Casa design studio © Tesoro Yachts

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 16 Sep 23:51 PDT

Tesoro Yachts stole the limelight at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival when it unveiled its largest and most ambitious project to date, the stunning new T50 Speciale.

Elevating the standards for exquisite luxury, the new T50 Speciale is the result of an exclusive collaboration between the Spanish shipyard and the renowned Armani/Casa design studio.

The T50 Speciale is a masterpiece of engineering and design, challenging the boundaries of aesthetics and dynamics to delight the most discerning clients. The superb walk-around model delivers breathtaking speed and singular lines that position it in a new dimension of marine design.

Tesoro Yachts has incorporated the impressive Cullinan T Top, built entirely in carbon fibre as a single piece integrated with the windscreen, achieving a sleek aesthetic that delivers a unique space and enhanced performance.

The Armani/Casa studio's philosophy of elegance and style is unmistakeable throughout the T50 Speciale's design employing simple lines, perfect proportions, refined finishes and the finest textiles.

Available in seven unique layouts, the T-50 Speciale can also be ordered in a choice of propulsion systems, including an IPS version or triple outboard with Mercury 600hp engines.

Clients have the luxury of fully customising their yacht, collaborating with the shipyard and Armani/Casa design team to create a result that reflects their own distinctive style and cruising requirements.

The Tesoro T50 Speciale is available to order through the exclusive Asia Pacific dealer, The Yacht Sales Co.. Further information can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting www.yachtsalesco.com.