Xplorer 58 Pink Shadow showcased by Damen Yachting at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show

by Damen Yachting 24 Sep 08:50 PDT

PINK SHADOW was the third yacht of what was previously known as SeaXplorer range to be delivered, and the 5th build to be completed at Damen Yachting's Antalya facility.

This Xplorer has become an instant icon and paves the way as a successful predecessor to the Xplorer 60, of which Damen Yachting have two nearing completion.

While her imposing profile and instantly identifiable hull shape may send smaller yachts speeding for the horizon, beneath the exterior of this rugged Xplorer lies an interior that tells a tale of adventure, an ambience that invites you in and holds you in the warm embrace of family and friends, and has a purpose unlike any other - to adventure around the globe in style, sharing the sights and experiences with loved ones.

PINK SHADOW was designed and built in the spirit of adventure. PINK SHADOW is for exploring life.

Damen Yachting collaborated with Azure Yacht Design to define an exterior that would surprise, delight, and set the aesthetics of this Xplorer apart from the wider expedition fleet.

The interior theme for PINK SHADOW, conceived by Design Unlimited who have worked with the Owner on several previous projects, centres around the 1982 film, 'Fitzcarraldo', where a vintage steamboat embarks on a journey up the Amazon River. This inspirational starting point was born from the Owner's affinity for South America and evolved into a creative and visual way of storytelling that weaves its way with you throughout the yacht.

In creating PINK SHADOW, the Xplorer 58 platform underwent a series of customisations, and the arrangement was adapted to allow for a wider variety of social spaces and settings. What began as 55-metre explorer yacht with a working deck and extended stowage space, became a 58-metre pioneering superyacht with a tender bay that transforms into a beach club, an upper deck equipped with a crane to deploy an all-terrain vehicle, and an observation deck with a crow's nest that stands 11 metres above the water and offers 360-degree views. PINK SHADOW is a perfect demonstration of the flexibility this semi-custom platform offers.

The beach club is a particularly special feature. The deck space is expanded with fold-down balconies on both sides, and the louvres above pivot outwards to create shade. The space features a bar, Jacuzzi, and hanging seats that can be suspended over the water using the overhead cranes.

Other standout features include the top deck 'Amazonas Bar', with its statement bar counter, barbecue grill, al fresco dining space, and Jacuzzi tub.

PINK SHADOW at a glance

Xplorer 58 (58 metres / 190 ft)

Delivered in 2023

1,090 GT

12 guests, 17 Crew + Captain

Interior design by Design Unlimited

Exterior design by Azure Yacht Design

Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

Beam overall (at hull): 11 metres (36 ft)

Draught (full load): 3.6 metres

14.5 knots maximum speed

5,000 nautical mile range @ 11.5 knots

Awards

Winner of Best Exterior Design, Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2024

Judge's Commendation for Outstanding Lifestyle Feature, Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2024

Key features of the Xplorer 58:

Certified heli deck

Ice Class hull for safe operation in polar waters

Ocean-going autonomy for up to 30 days

Additional notes and key features of PINK SHADOW:

Perfect expedition yacht distinctly suited to the Owner's desire for adventurous globe-trotting exploration with family and friends, and in luxurious comfort

Working closely with the Owner, Design Unlimited created a very personal and intriguing interior design in keeping with the Xplorer's spirit of adventure and exploration

Luxury cabana-style outdoor lounge and bar with folding balconies

Infinity-edged pool

The upper deck sky lounge and dining area had concertina-opening glass partitions to the Jacuzzi

Signature bow point with observation lounge

Tender bay transforms into a beach club

Multiple low maintenance options and sustainable considerations, including synthetic teak decking

The yacht's distinctive hull colour combines green, bronze, and grey tones, and is completely unique to the yacht.

Elevator from the main deck to the bridge deck

Additional quarters for the accommodation of two expedition staff

Six luxurious guest suites

PINK SHADOW carries an 11.4 metre sailing boat amongst her tenders and toys

Available for charter with Y.CO

PINK SHADOW reference quotes:

"With fresh breezes and shaded ocean vistas, the whole aft of the yacht is a beautiful and inspiring space to experience the world. But the experience is not just about amazing views, it's also out on the water with the Xplorer 58's custom 11.4-metre performance sailboat, two large multi-role tenders and a wide range of toys. She also carries road and off-road vehicles and motorcycles." - Enrique Tintore - Damen Yachting's Xplorer Design Manager

"It was a breathtaking moment for all involved to see the yacht out of the shed for the first time. She looked spectacular in the winter sunshine, a clear testament to what the combined team in the Netherlands and Turkey, along with our subcontractors, can achieve together." - Enrique Tintore - Damen Yachting's Xplorer Design Manager

"We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards for PINK SHADOW. This recognition is a reflection of our team's passion, creativity, and commitment to excellence. PINK SHADOW embodies the pinnacle of design and innovation in the superyacht industry, and we are proud to share this achievement with our dedicated team, partners, and stakeholders. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in this remarkable achievement." - Enrique Tintore, Damen Yachting's Xplorer Design Manager

"We are so excited by the successful accomplishment of this milestone project. When I saw the yacht in the water for the first time, it was clear to see that she would be a head turner." - Tolga Karacadal - Operations Manager Yachting, Antalya shipyard

"Understanding the operational intention for a yacht of this kind is essential to its success. Being able to ascertain this from the outset meant every decision was a step in the right direction. The Owner's incredible involvement with the design and close collaboration with the team, has resulted in a yacht that surpasses expectation; this is a truly individual superyacht. The design inspiration and detailed implementation is the culmination of our near 25 years' experience in custom superyacht interiors." - Mark Tucker - Creative Director, Design Unlimited.