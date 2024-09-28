Damen Yachting showcases Yacht Support 5009 Shadow at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show

by Damen Yachting 21 Sep 02:12 PDT

Delivered in 2017 and originally named NEW FRONTIERS, the YS 5009 SHADOW is a 55.5 metre Yacht Support that features naval architecture, exterior design and interior design by Damen Yachting.

SHADOW was the first of this series to feature dedicated guest accommodation in addition to her primary purpose as a functional support yacht. She features a large deck area, high performance crane, and additional quarters for support staff or an expedition team.

SHADOW is a great example of how the popular YS 5009 design continues to evolve, adapting in accordance with each Owner's unique needs and operational intentions.

A standout aspect of SHADOW's design and capabilities is her helipad and main deck stowage space, which totals 190 square metres (2,045 sq ft).

SHADOW at a glance

YS 5009 (55.5 metres / 182 ft)

Delivered in 2017

499 GT

6 guests, 6 Crew + Captain

Interior design by Damen Yachting

Exterior design by Damen Yachting

Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

9.25 metre (30 ft) beam overall (at hull)

3.20 metre draught (full load)

20 knots maximum speed

5,000 nautical mile range @ 10 knots

Steel hull with aluminium superstructure

SHADOW key features

Fantastic blend of exploration and support capabilities

Suitable for operation in accompaniment to a mothership or as a stand-alone vessel

Main deck saloon and sun deck with dining and lounge areas

Equipped with a Nitrox scuba diving centre

Fuelling station capacity of 2,980 litres, allowing SHADOW to serve as a fuel storage station for a mothership during extended cruises

SHADOW milestones

Built on spec, launched in July 2017

Exhibited at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show

Sold in December 2017

11th hull in this series

SHADOW reference quotes:

"Whether you prefer a mesmerising weekend dive adventure to Truk Lagoon or Cocos Island, or want to enjoy two locations at once linked by helicopter, or all the benefits of a lots of large tenders, toys, submersibles and storage, our Yacht Support range is all about unforgettable experiences and freedom." - Rose Damen, Damen Yachting Managing Director

