Damen Yachting showcases Yacht Support 5009 Shadow at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show

by Damen Yachting 21 Sep 02:12 PDT 25-28 September 2024

Delivered in 2017 and originally named NEW FRONTIERS, the YS 5009 SHADOW is a 55.5 metre Yacht Support that features naval architecture, exterior design and interior design by Damen Yachting.

SHADOW was the first of this series to feature dedicated guest accommodation in addition to her primary purpose as a functional support yacht. She features a large deck area, high performance crane, and additional quarters for support staff or an expedition team.

SHADOW is a great example of how the popular YS 5009 design continues to evolve, adapting in accordance with each Owner's unique needs and operational intentions.

A standout aspect of SHADOW's design and capabilities is her helipad and main deck stowage space, which totals 190 square metres (2,045 sq ft).

Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting

SHADOW at a glance

  • YS 5009 (55.5 metres / 182 ft)
  • Delivered in 2017
  • 499 GT
  • 6 guests, 6 Crew + Captain
  • Interior design by Damen Yachting
  • Exterior design by Damen Yachting
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting
  • 9.25 metre (30 ft) beam overall (at hull)
  • 3.20 metre draught (full load)
  • 20 knots maximum speed
  • 5,000 nautical mile range @ 10 knots
  • Steel hull with aluminium superstructure

Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting

SHADOW key features

  • Fantastic blend of exploration and support capabilities
  • Suitable for operation in accompaniment to a mothership or as a stand-alone vessel
  • Main deck saloon and sun deck with dining and lounge areas
  • Equipped with a Nitrox scuba diving centre
  • Fuelling station capacity of 2,980 litres, allowing SHADOW to serve as a fuel storage station for a mothership during extended cruises

Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting

SHADOW milestones

  • Built on spec, launched in July 2017
  • Exhibited at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show
  • Sold in December 2017
  • 11th hull in this series

Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting

SHADOW reference quotes:

"Whether you prefer a mesmerising weekend dive adventure to Truk Lagoon or Cocos Island, or want to enjoy two locations at once linked by helicopter, or all the benefits of a lots of large tenders, toys, submersibles and storage, our Yacht Support range is all about unforgettable experiences and freedom." - Rose Damen, Damen Yachting Managing Director

"You can't put this vessel into one category or another — and that reflects exactly the wishes of our clients. They want their holiday to be about freedom and spontaneity — whether it's a weekend dive adventure trip away from their superyacht or enjoying two locations at once linked by helicopter, it's all about unforgettable experiences." - - Rose Damen, Damen Yachting Managing Director.

Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
Yacht Support 5009 Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting

