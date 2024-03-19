New NAVAN S30 'T-top' arrives in Australia!

Please select your home edition
by Navan 24 Sep 01:21 PDT

NAVAN, the latest boat brand from the internationally award-winning Brunswick Corporation, launched in Australia in early 2024 imported by Collins Marine, the local distributor for the Arvor and the Quicksilver range of boats.

First to arrive was the 10.23 metre 'hardtop' NAVAN C30. Premiering at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, the C30 wowed the crowds before moving on to be the star of the Sydney International Boat Show.

Now the 'T-top' open version, the NAVAN S30, has arrived in Australia. Touching down in Perth, Western Australia, the NAVAN S30 is already receiving accolades with the new owner excitedly exclaiming that it is "everything that I wanted in a boat, plus a whole lot more!"

Manufactured in Europe, the NAVAN C30 and S30 benefit from the full creative force of the Brunswick Corporation.

A true team effort, the boats were designed at the Brunswick Design Centre in Florida and incorporate integrated technology from sister company the Navico Group, with a dual 12-inch Simrad touch screen control system.

NAVAN With a dual 12-inch Simrad touch screen control system C Mileovision - photo © Navan
NAVAN With a dual 12-inch Simrad touch screen control system C Mileovision - photo © Navan

The bespoke graphical interface gives a high level of interaction and full functionality in controlling all your new NAVAN's systems. Everything is pre-connected, pre-tested, pre-assembled. You don't need a highly trained electrician to fit everything.

The hull design of the NAVAN received direct input from the engineers at Mercury Marine. You can choose between single and twin outboard configurations up to 600hp. With a top speed of over 50 knots, there is nothing to stop your adventure, in harbour or offshore.

NAVAN - Single and twin Mercury outboard configurations up to 600hp C Mileovision - photo © Navan
NAVAN - Single and twin Mercury outboard configurations up to 600hp C Mileovision - photo © Navan

For higher performance, enhanced fuel economy and a trouble-free boating experience the NAVAN is also equipped with both Mercury Activ Trim and an automatic Zipwake Dynamic Trim Control system. As one boat reviewer said, "so nice to be able to point where you want to go and drive the boat. Perfectly trimmed, fuel efficient... such a soft riding boat."

Featuring full walk around access on both models, and items such as a bow thruster, anchor winch, enclosed shower and electric flushing toilet included as standard, the NAVAN C30 and S30 will please all members of your family.

Step on board and see for yourself.

