New GX Superyachts brand launched at MYS2024, combining innovation, comfort and responsible yachting

by GX Superyachts 27 Sep 02:37 PDT

One of the most innovative new yachting brands in years has been officially launched at the Monaco Yacht Show. GX Superyachts was unveiled as an ambitious range of 24m to 56m (78-164ft) aluminum yachts that will combine high levels of luxury with respect for the planet. The first 42-meter (138ft) model is already in build.

GX Superyachts is the brainchild of the team behind Greenline Yachts, which has been producing efficient hybrid yachts up to 58ft for more than 15 years. Taking that experience of cutting-edge hybrid propulsion, smart hull design and solar charging, they have made the next step by addressing their vision to the superyacht sector.

The result is a line-up of 24-56m custom yachts which offer seductive design and extraordinary comfort for the true yachting lifestyle. And yet, the new brand fully embraces Greenline's core principle of responsible yachting. They will set a new benchmark in environmental performance centered on Greenline's unique serial hybrid drive and powerful solar arrays which form part of the structure of the yacht.

"Our journey started with Greenline Yachts, where we pioneered the world's first serial production hybrid yacht over 10 meters back in 2008," said yard owner Vladimir Zinchenko. "With more than 1,000 yachts delivered globally, Greenline has been at the forefront of innovation in the boating industry. Throughout that time, we have tried to further our vision of responsible yachting - from sourcing raw materials right through to the operation of the yacht itself."

GX Superyachts has also appointed Andrea Armas as consultant to the Board of Directors. Andrea is a seasoned professional with 28 years of experience as an owner's representative for major international shipyards, to serve as an advisor to the Board. A naval architect and marine engineer specializing in yacht building supervision for discerning owners, Andrea brings over 28 years of yacht building expertise to the team. He stated, "I am backing GX Superyachts because I admire their ambition and vision. My goal is to help the team translate their decade-long experience in hybrid recreational boat building into the highly regulated superyacht sector."

Royal inspiration

The idea of broadening Greenline's commercial and environmental success into the superyacht sector was born at a previous edition of the Monaco Yacht Show in 2018. Greenline's all-electric 9.99m yacht caught the eye of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, who even requested an escort to the Monaco Yacht Club in the boat. The idea sparked that day has now reached its first fruition with the launch of GX Superyachts.

"Each yacht in our GX Superyacht range is equipped with our innovative hybrid propulsion system, allowing for both efficient electric cruising and powerful diesel performance when needed," explained Chief Commercial Officer, Luca Raumland. "At 6 knots in electric mode, these yachts can achieve an incredible range of up to 100 nautical miles. In diesel mode, they can cross the Atlantic at 12 knots, while the max range is 11571nm at 6kts"

When compared to a conventional yacht, the GX range will have less than 40 per cent of the carbon emissions - a staggering achievement at this scale. These radically lower emissions are important, but it is not the whole story. Like Greenline Yachts, GX Superyachts are designed with an extensive solar array and a large lithium battery bank which together mean that the boat can lie silently at anchor for 48 hours or more. During this time, full hotel systems including aircon run off the batteries without the need to fire up a generator. The result is no noise, vibration or smell from combustion.

GX42 in build

It is a concept that has already been proven by the success of Greenline Yachts. Little wonder, then, that the first customer to sign up for a GX Superyacht came through the Greenline network. Building work on the first GX42 is well under way, with the keel laying ceremony on 1 June 2024 and more than 50 percent of the hull already welded. Delivery is slated for summer 2026.

One of the biggest decisions for the team behind GX Superyachts was where to build the new yachts. Greenline is specialized in composite construction, with facilities in Slovenia that can accommodate yachts up to 24m in length. So, a lot of thinking went into the choice of a new build partner for larger aluminum yachts. From more than 20 shortlisted yards, GX finally signed with custom specialist SES Yachts of Tuzla, Turkey.

"There's no better time to launch this project than now, as we mark the 50th anniversary of our activity." said Elif Yildirim, Managing Partner of SES. "We embrace custom and semi-custom projects, and the new GX Superyachts range plays perfectly to the skills we have in house. What's more, we understand and share the principles behind the brand, being a family-owned business ourselves and just as concerned about sustainability. Collaboration on the first model has been very smooth, and we are looking forward to building more yachts with GX."

Design in the foreground

GX Superyachts unites a galaxy of design stars. Marco Casali is responsible for the achingly sleek exterior lines of the new range, which unites an efficient low-profile superstructure with exceptional interior volumes.

Two striking variants of each model are available. The Coupé has a long, curved superstructure roofed with gleaming solar panels, which slide apart at the touch of a button to reveal a huge hidden sun deck complete with jacuzzi and bar. The RPH version offers a large flybridge with an uncompromising modern aesthetic and 353 gross tonnes of volume. Both are endowed with a vast beach club that has fold-down wings and a hydraulic platform.

Casali has also deployed his talents to design an interior that delivers on the promises of those lines and creates a single, coherent whole. Passing from the generous aft decks into the main salon or the flybridge will feel like a natural, harmonious progression. His vision for the styling of the first GX42 draws on some of the finest specialized brands in the world. For instance, the yacht's bathrooms are fitted with Antonio Lupi porcelainware and Dornbracht faucets. Loose furniture comes from Poltrona Frau and Rugiano, while exquisite Foglizzo leathers and natural wood flooring by Cadorin also feature.

"Our studio has long worked with Greenline Yachts, so we understood exactly what the new GX Superyachts brief required," said Marco Casali, founder of Too Design. "I am proud of the way we have reinterpreted the timeless looks of the smaller yachts to give soul and purpose to the lines of the new superyachts. And it is a real pleasure to be responsible for both the exterior and the interior, which results in a really harmonious finish. The challenge around sustainability is particularly close to my heart."

On the technical side, Francesco Rogantin of NAMES studio has drawn an underwater hull that maximizes stability as well as speed potential. This is an important element behind the phenomenal range of a GX Superyacht, even at its respectable cruising speed. Powerful software and smart design have optimized the long, slim hull to offer multiple points of efficiency between maximum and cruising speeds.

"It felt like a very natural partnership with GX Superyachts, who knew exactly what they wanted: a hyper-efficient and stable displacement hull," says Rogantin. "The challenge was to analyze the different operational scenarios and ensure that the hull and appendages performed to their best for each one. We deployed a powerful suite of tools to achieve this."

Discover more

The first GX42 is due for delivery in the summer of 2026 and we will be posting progress updates. More information about the exciting new world of GX Superyachts is available at www.gx-superyachts.com