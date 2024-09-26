Please select your home edition
XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 is going live

by XCAT Worlds 26 Sep 05:03 PDT 26-29 September 2024
XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 © Salvatore Greco

The exhilarating spectacle of high-speed powerboat racing returns to Basilicata today, as the XCAT World Championship kicks off its much-anticipated stop at Porto degli Argonauti in Marina di Pisticci, Matera, running from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29, 2024.

This event marks the third round of the championship and the final European leg before the competition moves to Asia.

Renowned as the pinnacle of global powerboat racing, the XCAT series showcases the world's fastest and most technologically advanced catamarans, capable of reaching speeds up to 200 km/h on water. Fans and spectators can look forward to an exhilarating weekend as elite teams from across the globe compete in this thrilling race.

XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - photo © Salvatore Greco
XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - photo © Salvatore Greco

Live coverage will be available for each racing day starting from the 26th of September for the XCAT World Championship through our Live Online Alerts!

x-cat.racing

