XCAT GP of Basilicata - Race 1 delivers thrills at Porto degli Argonauti, Pisticci

2024 UIM XCAT World Championship - Basilicata GP - Race 1 © XCAT 2024 UIM XCAT World Championship - Basilicata GP - Race 1 © XCAT

by XCAT 26 Sep 15:53 PDT

The XCAT GP of Basilicata kicked off today at Porto degli Argonauti in Pisticci, delivering an exhilarating day of competition in the world's premier powerboat racing championship. Following the races in Sicily, and ahead of the next stops in Saudi Arabia, the first day of the XCAT Grand Prix in Pisticci did not disappoint.

The Italo-Australian crew of 222 Offshore started from pole position and dominated the early stages of the race, only to suffer a mechanical failure that forced them to retire. Their misfortune paved the way for SWECAT, the current leaders of the world championship standings, to take control of the race. Once in the lead, SWECAT remained unchallenged through to the finish line.

However, the final moments of the race were filled with thrilling episodes. Team 96 encountered a major mechanical issue, while reigning world champions Team GB spectacularly capsized during a turn. Immediately following the accident, a red flag was raised, freezing the race and effectively locking in the positions as they stood at that moment. This allowed Team GB to retain an impressive third-place finish, despite the spectacular crash.

Fortunately, thanks to the championship's stringent safety measures and the advanced safety devices installed on the boats, the pilots were able to exit safely without injury. These safety protocols are a vital part of the XCAT World Championship, ensuring that high-speed racing remains as safe as possible for all competitors.

The final standings saw Sweden's SWECAT emerge victorious, followed by Victory Team from the UAE in second place. Team GB claimed third, with Blue Banca taking fourth, Q8 Oils finishing fifth, and Consulbrokers rounding out the top six.

In the overall championship, SWECAT extended their lead, tightening their grip on the standings ahead of Sunday's race, which will also take place at Porto degli Argonauti.

Race 2 of the UIM XCat Grand Prix of Basilicata is scheduled for Sunday, 29 September.