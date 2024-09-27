Please select your home edition
New Sirena 118 superyacht project unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024

by Sirena Marine 27 Sep 02:40 PDT
Sirena 118 superyacht project © Sirena Yachts

Sirena Yachts has taken a bold step forward with the presentation of its new project, the Sirena 118, at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024.

An impressive yacht needs an impressive debut, and the storied quays of Port Hercules provide the perfect backdrop. It marks the birth of a new larger composite line with a waterline length over 24 meters and below 300GT.

Detailed design work for this decidedly contemporary 36m yacht is still under way, but visitors to the Monaco Yacht Show were treated to a series of renders which illustrate the scale of Sirena's ambitions. Three decks of accommodation are surmounted by a large sun deck, with an optional circular pool and lounging area at the bow and a vast beach club aft.

Sirena 118 superyacht project - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 118 superyacht project - photo © Sirena Yachts

Sirena's trademark plumb bow makes a powerful statement and creates additional volume in an already generous hull. That makes space for a VIP and up to four guest cabins on the lower deck, with the owner's stateroom dominating the forward section of the main deck. Uniquely, the owner's suite can be spread across two decks, with a spiral staircase leading down to a huge relaxation area, complete with a fold-down swim platform close to the water.

Social areas are no less impressive. An informal dining and lounging area fill the main deck aft, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a seamless transition to the deck outside. There's more expansive dining and a wet bar on the upper deck, plus a more private exterior deck. The yacht is designed to operate with five crew and this number can be increased to seven thanks to the upper deck captain cabin.

The inimitable German Frers has once again developed the yacht's underwater profile, with lines and an exterior design drawn by Sirena's in-house designers to transmit the brand's true DNA. Cor D Rover is responsible for the timeless, relaxed feel to the interior of this first yacht, although owners can naturally customize the project as well.

Sirena 118 superyacht project - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 118 superyacht project - photo © Sirena Yachts

Built in GRP, the Sirena 118 is destined to be an efficient performer. Her fast displacement hull form is propelled as standard with two MAN V12 engines developing a total of 3,100hp. This gives the boat a top speed of 16 knots and an economical cruising speed of 11 knots. With the more powerful 3,800hp engine package, the boat delivers a top speed of 21 knots.

"The Sirena 118 will be the largest GRP yacht we have built to date," said Sirena CEO Cagin Genc. "This superyacht is being carefully developed as the highest expression yet of the values that have made Sirena Yachts and Sirena Superyachts so successful around the world. Smart solutions, impeccable engineering and sharp, contemporary styling combine with our deep appreciation of the yachting lifestyle. We are looking forward to keeping yachting fans updated as the project develops towards completion in 2026."

Sirena 118 superyacht project - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 118 superyacht project - photo © Sirena Yachts

Dimensions and main characteristics:

  • Length Overall: 36 m / 118'
  • Hull Length ISO 8666: 34 m / 111'
  • Hull Beam BHmax ISO 8666: 7.9 m / 25'
  • Gross tonnage (ITC '69): 265 GT
  • Cabins: 6 cabins (12 people)
  • Heads: 7
  • Crew: 5 + 2 people
  • Building materials: GRP
  • Hull Type: Fast Displacement
  • Exterior design: Sirena Design Team
  • Interior decor: Cor D Rover
  • Hull design: German Frers
  • Engines:
    • 2 x 1550 HP MAN V12
    • 2 x 1900 HP MAN V12
  • Cruising speed: 15 knots
  • Max speed:
    • 18 knots
    • 21 knots (with opt. engines)
  • Certification: RINA Pleasure Craft

*NOTE: All performance specified above are design data and applies to a standard configuration boat (standard equipment installed as per this standard list) with clean keel, propellers, and rudders. Furthermore, the performance levels indicated above have been defined under good sea and wind conditions (Beaufort Scale level 1, Douglas Scale level 1, ambient T < 25 degrees, seawater T =15 degrees, atmospheric P = 103250 Pa) with 2 people on board, 25% fuel, and fresh, grey and black water tanks empty. Different or harsher sea conditions and additional selected optional equipment may affect the performance.

Sirena 118 superyacht project - GA standard - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 118 superyacht project - GA standard - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 118 superyacht project - GA optional - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 118 superyacht project - GA optional - photo © Sirena Yachts

