XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Day 2

XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Day 2 © Salvatore Greco XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Day 2 © Salvatore Greco

by XCAT Worlds 28 Sep 02:40 PDT

On Day 2 of the XCAT GP of Basilicata, the excitement continues at Porto degli Argonauti in Pisticci.

After a thrilling kickoff two days ago, the world's premier powerboat racing championship is back in action, building on the momentum from Sicily and preparing for the next stops in Saudi Arabia. Thursday's first race set the stage for another day of high-speed competition as teams battle for victory on the waters of Basilicata.

The XCAT World Championship - Marina di Pisticci, Day 2 - LIVE!

Live coverage for the second day of the XCAT World Championship will be available today, starting at 12:45 (GMT +2). Stay tuned and follow the event through our Live Online Alerts.

x-cat.racing