Thrilling conclusion to XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2

by XCAT 30 Sep 04:58 PDT 26-29 September 2024
XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2 © XCAT

The XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata, the world's premier powerboat racing competition, came to a spectacular close yesterday after an incredible weekend of racing on the waters of the Ionian Sea.

Race 2 proved to be a heart-stopping event filled with twists and turns that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The Italian-Australian duo of 222 Offshore started strong, leading the race for several laps. However, their promising performance came to a sudden end when mechanical issues forced them to retire. It was a challenging race, with difficult sea conditions due to high winds that made navigation tough for all the teams.

XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2 - photo © XCAT
XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2 - photo © XCAT

The competition quickly turned into a nail-biting duel between the HPI Racing team, led by brothers Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano, and the Emirati team, Victory. In the end, the Schiano brothers of HPI Racing claimed victory, crossing the finish line ahead of Victory Team, while the Swedish crew Swecat secured third place. Consulbrokers finished just off the podium in fourth position.

"We are happy and proud to have won this final Italian stage in Basilicata," explained Giuseppe Schiano of the HPI Fujairah Racing Team. "The adverse weather conditions with 60 km/h winds allowed us to race, but on a shortened circuit. As soon as we hit the water, the situation was complicated, and we didn't expect to achieve this victory. We are very happy and ready to improve for the next race."

"We are grateful for the hospitality here in Basilicata for this Grand Prix stage," said Rosario Schiano of the HPI Fujairah Racing Team. "Besides the great result, all the races were thrilling. Today we claimed first place, and even during the pole positions, we were highly competitive. We are making some adjustments to the boat, and we are seeing improvements, but we will continue working hard to always improve."

XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2 - photo © XCAT
XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2 - photo © XCAT

Despite yesterday's result, Swecat still holds the top spot in the overall standings, but the Schiano brothers have significantly closed the gap, setting the stage for an electrifying season finale. The final races of the season are scheduled for late November in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and for December in Dubai, UAE.

XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2 - photo © XCAT
XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 - Race 2 - photo © XCAT

GP Basilicata Grand Prix Results:

    1. HPI Fujairah Racing Team
    2. Victory Team
    3. Swecat
    4. Consulbrokers
    5. Blu Banca

