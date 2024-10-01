Development update - M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht

M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht © Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht © Maritimo

by Maritimo 1 Oct 02:33 PDT

Unveiled to the world at the prestigious Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, the M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht has undergone an extensive review with our dedicated owners and innovative R&D team.

This collaboration has refined and elevated the yachts array of distinctive features, setting a new standard for luxury and performance as it prepares to make waves in 2025.

