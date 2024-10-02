Please select your home edition
Pardo GT75 world debut: Luxurious customization and cutting-edge performance in every detail

by Pardo Yachts 2 Oct 14:24 PDT

The highly anticipated Pardo GT75 made its grand debut at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival, marking an impressive new chapter for the Pardo Yachts fleet. This luxurious 75-foot yacht, positioned between the Walkaround and Endurance ranges, showcases Pardo's dedication to excellence in yacht design, blending unrivaled comfort with exceptional performance.

A New Standard in Luxury and Performance

The Pardo GT75 is designed to meet the highest standards of luxury and performance, offering a perfect balance between style and functionality. With its advanced Volvo IPS engines, the GT75 provides outstanding power and fuel efficiency. The large 4,300-liter fuel tank and innovative construction extend its range, making it ideal for both coastal cruising and extended voyages.

The design of the Pardo GT75 emphasizes a seamless connection with the sea, featuring side terraces, a beach area, and a multifunctional transformer that enhances the boating experience. The yacht's walkaround design and expansive side decks ensure effortless movement, while the customizable interior options provide a sophisticated and comfortable environment.

Pardo 75 GT - photo © Pardo Yachts
Pardo 75 GT - photo © Pardo Yachts

"The Pardo GT75 is set to transform the luxury yacht market in Australia and New Zealand", said Peter Hrones, Managing Director of Eyachts. "With its blend of elegant design, high-performance capabilities, and versatile customization options, we anticipate it will quickly become a favorite among discerning yacht owners in the region."

Customization and Design Excellence

The Pardo GT75 offers impressive customization options, with multiple layout options including two, three and four cabins alongside three bathrooms on the lower deck. The model showcased at the Cannes Yachting Festival featured a two-cabin layout with a galley-down configuration, exemplifying Pardo's commitment to versatile and luxurious living spaces.

Pardo 75 GT - photo © Pardo Yachts
Pardo 75 GT - photo © Pardo Yachts

The interior, crafted by renowned designers Nauta Design, presents an elegant and functional layout, available in both galley-up and galley-down versions. The galley-up configuration enhances social interaction with a well-equipped kitchen and dining area on the main deck, while the galley-down option creates a more private living space with a large main salon and an exquisite lower-deck kitchen.

Innovative Features and Outstanding Performance

The Pardo GT75's exterior design includes large sundecks and lounge areas on both the aft and foredeck, providing ample space for relaxation and enjoyment. The cockpit layout features a C-shaped seating area and an electrically lifting sundeck that reveals a dedicated tender garage, reflecting the yacht's commitment to luxury and practicality.

With sleek hull lines and advanced engineering, the Pardo GT75 delivers superior handling and performance, making it a standout in the 75-foot category. Whether navigating the beautiful coastlines of Australia or exploring the waters of New Zealand, the Pardo GT75 promises an exhilarating and smooth boating experience.

Reach out to our Eyachts team to secure an exclusive viewing in Europe now or to get the latest updates on the Pardo GT75's arrival in Australia and New Zealand.

