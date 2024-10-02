Team Abu Dhabi aim for turnaround in the Grand Prix of Shanghai, China

Team Abu Dhabi's Alberto Comparato aiming for a boost after a run of bad luck © Team Abu Dhabi

by Narayan Marar 2 Oct 02:12 PDT

Team Abu Dhabi are looking to turn their season around in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship starting with a big performance by Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato in the Grand Prix of Shanghai, China at the weekend.

The first of two rounds to be staged in the People's Republic in the space of two weeks presents Al Qemzi and Comparato with the chance to put earlier setbacks behind them, and team manager Guido Cappellini says both drivers are up for the challenge.

"It's been a tough year so far in the championship, but despite the difficult start we have had, there have been some positive signs from Thani," said Cappellini, who has delivered 18 world titles to Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club since taking charge nine years ago.

"He was very unlucky in Olbia after putting in a great performance, and we're expecting him to have better results in the remaining races. Thani is a very good driver with great experience, and he wants to maintain his best standard for every race."

Cappellini has equal faith in Comparato, who joined the team at the start of the season, taking over from Shaun Torrente after the three-time world champion decided to stand down.

"Alberto is a talented driver, that's why he was chosen," said the ten-time F1 champion. "This season, we have had a run of unlucky events that didn't allow him to get the results that he's capable of.

"But that's behind us now. I've told him not to lose his feeling with the boat, and to stay focused, because he has very good skills to show."

Sharjah Team rookie Rusty Wyatt leads the championship from defending champion Jonas Andersson and Victory Team's Erik Stark. Just 15 points separate the top three, with a second Chinese round to follow in a fortnight in Zhengzhou, before December's grand finale in Sharjah.

Veteran Emirati driver Al Qemzi, who made his F1H2O debut back in 2000 and has twice finished runner up in the title race, will be making his 156th race start on the championship's return to Shanghai following a 20-year gap.

Al Qemzi reached a new milestone in his illustrious career during this season's second round in Vietnam when he took his overall points haul in the championship past the 1,000 points mark.

He returns to action in Shanghai looking to add to his record of ten Grand Prix victories and 45 podium finishes.