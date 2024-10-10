Please select your home edition
Technohull's Alpha 40 takes layout design to new levels for a next-level dayboating experience

by Technohull 10 Oct 02:32 PDT

Few things can beat the thrill of a lazy day on a luxury 40-footer - especially when that boat is the new Alpha 40 from performance-luxury boat manufacturer Technohull.

The company has forged a reputation as one of the world's most innovative and advanced builders of luxury high performance boats, tenders and chase boats, and the 12.1-metre Alpha 40's key features prove the shipyard continues to lead the market in this highly competitive segment. Indeed, it is already proving a hit, with 28 hulls sold even before the model was officially launched.

Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull
Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull

The first thing that stands out is the Alpha 40's sleek and dynamic profile, which cries design intelligence while belying the space and comfort that awaits owner and guests onboard. There's an elegant and sweeping carbon hardtop that arcs over the helm area, offering protection from wind, spray and sun both under way and at anchor. The large integrated windscreen ensures perfect visibility for the helm, which has space for two 12-inch multifunction displays and which offers three sit/stand chairs with bolsters that will keep driver, and passengers cosseted no matter the conditions - various other configurations are also offered including a two rows of three helm bucket seats.

The Alpha 40 also delivers when it comes to guest comfort thanks to a spacious and beautifully designed deck layout, with different configurations available according to preferred use and whether the Alpha 40 is selected with the outboard or inboard engine options. The focus is clear - to provide multiple guest relaxation zones that cater to long days out on the water and at anchor, delivering the ultimate in luxury dayboat experiences.

Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull
Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull

The cockpit aft of the central helm is arranged with inviting settees set facing each other, plus a table making the area perfect for social conversations, cocktails and alfresco dining. Various configurations are available for a U-shaped settee, I-format seating, and a big or small sunpad.

The inboard version of the Alpha 40 boasts an even bigger sunbed perfect for soaking up the sun and ultimate relaxation.

The sophisticated deck arrangement continues forward with a luxurious forward-facing console settee that could even double as a small sunbed, and a second large sunpad forward that stretches across the bow area. These various guest zones, offering seating and lounging in sun and shade, are complemented by fine upholstery and stitching, further enhancing the experience and ensuring that no matter how long your day onboard you will be reluctant to step ashore at the end of it.

Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull
Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull

"The Alpha 40 embodies our new design philosophy, particularly with the spacious deck configuration and the beautifully realised carbon hardtop, and it is setting new standards in its segment," enthuses Gerasimos Petratos, CEO of Technohull. "The sophisticated and well-thought-out layout allows for extremely generous deck space which in turn offers an ultra-comfortable stay on board - further enhanced by the luxury fit and finish which we complete to the highest standards."

Below, the Alpha 40 offers another incredible feature - a spacious cabin that not only offers a generous double berth but also a separate head compartment with shower for convenience and privacy with a 1.85 metres headroom.

Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull
Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull

Underpinning the Alpha 40 is an exceptional 3 stepped deep-V Dynastream hull which delivers top-flight performance for thrilling days out without compromising either cruising comfort or the assured manoeuvrability and handling. In addition to its seaworthiness, the hull also planes at low speeds, offering an exceptionally smooth and efficient cruise at a relaxed pace.

With engine options up to twin 500-horsepower outboards, 800-litre fuel capacity and CE Cat B certification for up to 12 passengers, the Alpha 40 is as practical as it is luxurious. Build quality is assured, coming as it does from one of the most modern and advanced shipyards in this segment - Technohull's facility covers 70 acres and boasts 25,000 square metres of covered production space that includes state of the art manufacturing equipment. The result is clear - the Alpha 40 seamlessly blends luxury, comfort and performance introducing new ways of experiencing life on board.

Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull
Technohull's Alpha 40 - photo © Technohull

Technical Specifications:

  • LOA: 12.1m
  • BEAM: 3.6m
  • LIGHT SHIP WEIGHT (excl. engines): Approx. 4,900kg
  • FUEL CAPACITY: 800L
  • WATER CAPACITY: 130L
  • BERTHS: 2+2
  • ENGINE OPTIONS: Outboard / Inboard
  • MAX POWER: 2x500hp
  • NUMBER OF PASSENGERS: 12
  • HULL DESIGN: Dynastream Deep V with ventilated steps
  • CLASS CERTIFICATION: B-Offshore

