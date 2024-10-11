Please select your home edition
Edition




Marine Auctions: October Online Auction

by Marine Auctions 11 Oct 13:16 PDT 24-30 October 2024
October Online Auction © Marine Auctions

Auctions     Valuations     Contact
 
Marine Auction October Online Auction 
 
October Online Auction Bidding to Commence Thursday 24th October  at 5am AEST


Please click the the Red Button below (View Brochure) to view the October Forthcoming Online Auction.

Online Auction Bidding to Commence Thursday 24th October and will Finish on Wednesday 30th October
at 2pm AEST
Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on
View or Register for the Online Auction now
......................................................................................


We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our November  Online Auctions

For further information contact, Adrian on 0418 783 358, or
or
Todd on 0409 630 733 or

.........................................................................................................................................


Marine Auctions are pleased to announce the appointment of
Todd Anderson as our Brisbane Representative.
Todd has had a life time experience in boating from racing Etchells to Ocean Racing, and competing in the Sydney to Hobart on numerous occasions.
Todd is a long standing member of the RQYS.

Todd can be contacted on
0409 630 733 or Email,

...................................

Wanted
 Exclusive Area Representatives
Marine Online Auctions
For Selected Coastal Centres and Cities Throughout Australia 
Including the Gold Coast.
For Further Details contact,


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
and AGS Auctioneers & Valuers.

Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
 
View brochure

Marine Auctions & Valuations

www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 

Related Articles

Marine Auctions: September Online Auction
Bidding to Commence Friday 20th September Bidding to Commence Friday 20th September at 5am AEST. Posted on 18 Sep Marine Auctions: September Online Auctions
49.20m Luxury Dive- Liveaboard Charter Vessel located in Manila 49.20m Luxury Dive- Liveaboard Charter Vessel located Manila, Philippines. Online Auction Bidding to Commence Friday 20th September and will Finish on Thursday 26 September at 2pm AEST. Posted on 10 Sep Marine Auctions: August Online Auctions
Bidding to Close Thursday 29th August at 2pm AEST Marine Auctions August 2024 Online Auction Bidding to Close Thursday 29th August at 2pm AEST. Posted on 12 Aug Marine Auctions: July Online Auctions
Bidding to start Wednesday 24 July Bidding to start Wednesday 24 July and finish on Thursday 30 July AEST. Posted on 13 Jul Marine Auctions: June Online Auctions
Online Auction Bidding to Open Friday 21st June Close Thursday 27th June at 2pm AEST Online Auction Bidding to Open Friday 21st June Close Thursday 27th June at 2pm AEST. Posted on 12 Jun Marine Auctions: May Online Auctions
Bidding to open on Friday 24th May May 2024 Online Auction Bidding to Open Friday 24th May Close Thursday 30th May at 2pm AEST. Posted on 10 May Marine Auctions: April Online Auctions
Some Boats Unreserved and must be Sold Some Vessels Unreserved. Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding. Posted on 8 Apr Marine Auctions: March Online Auctions
Bidding to Start Thursday 21st March will end on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 2pm AEST Bidding to Start Thursday 21st March will end on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 2pm AEST. Some Vessels Unreserved. Posted on 18 Mar Marine Auctions: February Online Auctions
Bidding will end on 29th February Vessels and Marina Berth up for auction. Bidding will end on Thursday, 29th February 2024 at 2pm AEST. Some Vessels Unreserved. Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding. Posted on 14 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy