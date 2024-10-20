Cheoy Lee Yachts announces new 127 Discovery Explorer

by Cheoy Lee Yachts 19 Oct 22:43 PDT

Cheoy Lee Yachts, the superyacht division of Cheoy Lee Shipyards, one of the world's leading builders of yachts and ships for more than 150 years, is proud to announce the introduction of a new luxury expedition yacht, the Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery. Designed in collaboration with Nick Boksa of Boksa Marine Design in Lithia, Florida, this compact yet highly capable 127' megayacht offers the features and amenities of a much larger vessel, combined with true transoceanic range.

Like Cheoy Lee, Boksa Marine Design specializes in both luxury leisure yachts and commercial maritime vessels. The 127 Discovery benefits from this background with its seakindly and serviceable design, featuring a full-displacement steel hull with sharp entry and spray chine. Like a commercial ship, its pilothouse is positioned forward for optimum visibility. The center of gravity is intentionally low for comfort at sea, with the tender on the aft main deck rather than the flybridge. The beach club is inside the transom hatch, which can be closed for safety.

The mission statement for this yacht is to support luxurious adventures to exotic destinations. Boksa's efficient design for the 127 Discovery achieves this by incorporating the owner, guest and service areas you would expect to find on a 150-foot explorer yacht. Sylvia Bolton of Sylvia Bolton Design created the classic yet comfortable interior decor for the 127 Discovery. It has five ensuite staterooms, including a full-beam, main-deck master. The formal salon and dining area are designed for gracious entertaining, while the bridge deck sky lounge and sun deck set the scene for informal fun and relaxation.

Particular attention has been paid to optimizing the service areas on board. While the yacht can be operated with a smaller crew, there are comfortable quarters for up to 11, including a bridge-deck captain's cabin - rare on a yacht of this size - and an engineer's cabin aft of the engine room. The galley is huge, featuring both a walk-in freezer and crew lounge. A dumbwaiter facilitates food service on all four decks.

"We have enjoyed our collaboration with Nick Boksa and his team in designing the Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery," said B.Y. Lo, Cheoy Lee Shipyards director. Drawing on the commercial maritime background we share, our mission was to create an expedition yacht under 150 feet that still has the luxury, seaworthiness and serviceability to let owners fulfill their dreams of global discovery in safety and comfort. The 127 Discovery has fulfilled this vision beautifully, and we are looking forward to working with Nick on future models in the Cheoy Lee Discovery Series."

Nick Boksa, B.Y. Lo and the Cheoy Lee Yachts team will be attending the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. With the intention of giving you full attention when we meet, we encourage scheduling an appointment to meet with us during the show at Bahia Mar Booth E504 to learn more about the Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery. To schedule an appointment, please email or call 954-527-0999.

Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery:

Builder: Cheoy Lee

Naval Architecture/Design: Boksa Marine Design

Interior Design: Sylvia Bolton Design

LOA: 127'0"/38.71M

Beam: 28'6"/8.79M

Draft: 8'0"/2.44M

Displacement (lightship): 361.56 tons/328 MT

Fuel Tankage: 14,256 gals.

Power: 2x 800-hp Volvo D13-800 Diesel IMO Tier III and U.S. EPA Tier 3

Cruise Speed: 10.5 knots

Top Speed: 13 knots

Range: 4,000 NM

For more information, please visit Cheoy Lee Yachts at cheoyleeyachts.com.