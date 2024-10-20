Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Cheoy Lee Yachts announces new 127 Discovery Explorer

by Cheoy Lee Yachts 19 Oct 22:43 PDT
Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery © Cheoy Lee Yachts

Cheoy Lee Yachts, the superyacht division of Cheoy Lee Shipyards, one of the world's leading builders of yachts and ships for more than 150 years, is proud to announce the introduction of a new luxury expedition yacht, the Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery. Designed in collaboration with Nick Boksa of Boksa Marine Design in Lithia, Florida, this compact yet highly capable 127' megayacht offers the features and amenities of a much larger vessel, combined with true transoceanic range.

Like Cheoy Lee, Boksa Marine Design specializes in both luxury leisure yachts and commercial maritime vessels. The 127 Discovery benefits from this background with its seakindly and serviceable design, featuring a full-displacement steel hull with sharp entry and spray chine. Like a commercial ship, its pilothouse is positioned forward for optimum visibility. The center of gravity is intentionally low for comfort at sea, with the tender on the aft main deck rather than the flybridge. The beach club is inside the transom hatch, which can be closed for safety.

The mission statement for this yacht is to support luxurious adventures to exotic destinations. Boksa's efficient design for the 127 Discovery achieves this by incorporating the owner, guest and service areas you would expect to find on a 150-foot explorer yacht. Sylvia Bolton of Sylvia Bolton Design created the classic yet comfortable interior decor for the 127 Discovery. It has five ensuite staterooms, including a full-beam, main-deck master. The formal salon and dining area are designed for gracious entertaining, while the bridge deck sky lounge and sun deck set the scene for informal fun and relaxation.

127 Discovery Explorer - photo © Cheoy Lee Yachts
127 Discovery Explorer - photo © Cheoy Lee Yachts

Particular attention has been paid to optimizing the service areas on board. While the yacht can be operated with a smaller crew, there are comfortable quarters for up to 11, including a bridge-deck captain's cabin - rare on a yacht of this size - and an engineer's cabin aft of the engine room. The galley is huge, featuring both a walk-in freezer and crew lounge. A dumbwaiter facilitates food service on all four decks.

"We have enjoyed our collaboration with Nick Boksa and his team in designing the Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery," said B.Y. Lo, Cheoy Lee Shipyards director. Drawing on the commercial maritime background we share, our mission was to create an expedition yacht under 150 feet that still has the luxury, seaworthiness and serviceability to let owners fulfill their dreams of global discovery in safety and comfort. The 127 Discovery has fulfilled this vision beautifully, and we are looking forward to working with Nick on future models in the Cheoy Lee Discovery Series."

Nick Boksa, B.Y. Lo and the Cheoy Lee Yachts team will be attending the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. With the intention of giving you full attention when we meet, we encourage scheduling an appointment to meet with us during the show at Bahia Mar Booth E504 to learn more about the Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery. To schedule an appointment, please email or call 954-527-0999.

Cheoy Lee 127 Discovery:

  • Builder: Cheoy Lee
  • Naval Architecture/Design: Boksa Marine Design
  • Interior Design: Sylvia Bolton Design
  • LOA: 127'0"/38.71M
  • Beam: 28'6"/8.79M
  • Draft: 8'0"/2.44M
  • Displacement (lightship): 361.56 tons/328 MT
  • Fuel Tankage: 14,256 gals.
  • Power: 2x 800-hp Volvo D13-800 Diesel IMO Tier III and U.S. EPA Tier 3
  • Cruise Speed: 10.5 knots
  • Top Speed: 13 knots
  • Range: 4,000 NM

For more information, please visit Cheoy Lee Yachts at cheoyleeyachts.com.

Related Articles

Azimut set for Fort Lauderdale
An American debut for the Azimut Seadeck 6 An American debut for the Azimut Seadeck 6, the first model in the Series of hybrid family motor yachts. Posted on 19 Oct Great success for the new MY Admiral JAS 66m
Presented as a world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024 M/Y Admiral JAS 66m is the result of the collaboration between the Style Centre of The Italian Sea Group, which signed the design of the external lines and the interior layout, and the English designer Mark Berryman. Posted on 19 Oct Galeon Yachts to unveil the 480 FLY at FLIBS
Redefining what is possible for a cruising yacht under 50 feet Galeon Yachts will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 30 to November 3. Presenting a stunning lineup of yachts, including the world debut of the highly anticipated 480 FLY. Posted on 17 Oct Cruisers Yachts to debut 55 FLY at 2024 FLIBS
The newest addition to Cruisers Yachts' lineup Cruisers Yachts has announced its participation in the 64th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world's largest in-water boat show. Posted on 17 Oct Rossinavi unveils M/Y Seawolf X
Equipped with batteries, electric engines, solar panels, and diesel generators Equipped with batteries, electric engines, solar panels, and diesel generators, Seawolf X features Rossinavi AI, the artificial intelligence system designed to enhance performance and efficiency. Posted on 17 Oct Navan to make North American premiere at the FLIBS
Navan C30 and S30 will highlight their blend of advanced technology with superior performance At the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, NAVAN™, a brand under Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), will officially enter the North American market. Posted on 16 Oct Zeelander launches new mini superyacht Zeelander 8
A significant moment for the boutique builder Zeelander Yachts has added an exceptional new flagship to its collection, following the launch of the 23.9-meter (79ft) Zeelander 8. Posted on 16 Oct Aquila 50 Yacht makes debut at FLIBS
Aquila Power Catamarans to showcase a stunning lineup of luxury yachts and performance vessels Aquila Power Catamarans is excited to announce its participation in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 30 to November 3, 2024. Posted on 15 Oct Ares Yachts creates project ATLAS
For intrepid owners to explore the world in style ARES YACHTS, part of the renowned ARES Shipyard based in Antalya, Turkey, has released tempting details of its new 54-metre explorer superyacht concept, named ATLAS. Posted on 14 Oct Marine Auctions: October Online Auction
Bidding to commence on 24th October October Online Auction bidding to commence Thursday 24th October at 5am AEST. Posted on 11 Oct
Trinidad and Tobago - Sail Service StayMaritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy