48 hours in silence - even on a diesel boat

by Greenline Yachts 31 Oct 03:55 PDT

Greenline Yachts is making strides in making their diesel-powered yachts more sustainable by eliminating the need for a generator.

Introducing the Responsible Power package: all the benefits of hybrid without going hybrid. Enjoy faster charging, extended anchoring time, and revolutionary power from advanced lithium batteries and high-efficiency alternators—enabling up to 80% emissions savings while at anchor.

These diesel models now come with robust lithium battery banks, ranging from 11kWh to 88kWh, ensuring that all onboard systems, including air conditioning, can run seamlessly on battery power alone. This innovation allows up to 48 hours of silent anchoring without relying on a generator. For those who want to maximize efficiency and reduce charging time, can upgrade to the hybrid system.