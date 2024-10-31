Changing of the Guard Heralds a new era for Maritimo

Sean Savage, Bill Barry-Cotter, Danny Jordin © Maritimo Sean Savage, Bill Barry-Cotter, Danny Jordin © Maritimo

by Maritimo 30 Oct 20:27 PDT

In what is a landmark move in Maritimo's 20th year, a talented new team has joined Maritimo to take on the sales and business development management throughout Australasia.

Effective from 7 October, Danny Jordin has been appointed to the role of Australasian Sales Manager, and Sean Savage and Paul Savage are the brand's Business Development Managers.

Danny replaces long-time Sales Manager Ormonde Britton, who is retiring, while the BMS Sanctuary Cove Marina consultancy will remain, representing Maritimo in south-east Queensland.

"This restructuring is a pivotal moment for Maritimo and one that will set the business on a new trajectory," stated Bill Barry-Cotter, CEO and founder of Maritimo.

"Danny has been in the boating industry for 20 years, specialising in Marketing and Sales for Australian-made trailer boats. Sean and Paul grew up running their family dealership in Victoria. More importantly, they all live and breathe the boating lifestyle with their families and know the Maritimo brand from personal experience."

Second-generation in their family business, Streaker Marine, Sean and Paul Savage have represented Maritimo in Victoria and Tasmania for the past four years. They have attended three editions of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show and work closely with the Maritimo factory on builds, handovers and service support.

While continuing to run Streaker Marine, Sean and Paul will "job share" the role of Business Development Manager for Maritimo, based at the Hope Island Sales Office - each bringing a unique perspective to the role, focusing on the customer experience and growth areas for Maritimo.

As Australasian Sales Manager, Danny Jordin, whose most recent role was as National Sales Manager for an Australian-made trailer boat brand, will cultivate the national Maritimo consultant network and work with them to continue to promote the brand and add value to customers at every step of their ownership.

Danny has owned boats since he was 12 years old, starting with a humble tinny and working his way up to a runabout that he, his wife and kids enjoy on weekends.

"I bring unique insight into boating that covers the manufacturing and service sides, with equal emphasis on the fun and adventure that owners look for," Danny explained.

"My main objective will be to provide the sales tools consultants need to represent Maritimo at the standard it deserves."

Sean and Paul, who own a Maritimo M500 and have been active in waterskiing and boat racing since they were kids, believe boating is "the ultimate family pastime".

"A day or a weekend out on the water brings everyone together," said Paul.

"There's something for each member of the family."

Self-confessed "obsessive about boating", Sean and Paul say they have long admired Bill Barry-Cotter and his family-run company.

"We have followed Bill Barry-Cotter's pioneering designs and the development of the Maritimo range ever since we can remember," said Paul.

"We understand and respect the history of the brand. The opportunity to work directly with Bill and the senior management team is a privilege. It's a real 'pinch ourselves' moment."

Sean added, "Over the past four years, representing Maritimo through Streaker Marine we have had the perfect apprenticeship to now come on board and take the business to the next level."

From an owner's point of view, Maritimo appeals for its "build quality and race pedigree", among many other attributes, Sean stated.

"Shaft drive propulsion and the Maritimo hallmarks of walk around decks, balance, seaworthiness, enclosed flybridge and long-range cruising credentials have always placed Maritimo above competitors, both locally made and imported motor yachts," Sean commented.

For Paul, it's the simple, reliable systems. "For long-range voyages, owners want the safety and assurance of tried and tested systems. We are eager to build on that reputation and leverage Maritimo's commitment to innovation and model evolution to introduce Maritimo to new markets."

"It's exciting when you consider Maritimo's investment in R&D and new products," Danny added.

"We are young, passionate and excited to bring 'new eyes' to the business and the customer network. We will be introducing initiatives including owner events and building on the Maritimo Migration to engage with customers and really convey the brand values that set Maritimo apart from the rest."

www.maritimo.com.au