36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show already set to be a showstopper

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © World Boating Day Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © World Boating Day

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 6 Nov 16:24 PST

The much anticipated 36th edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is on track to showcase the most spectacular vessels and marine products available in Australia during one of the boating world's most popular weeks.

Exhibitor applications are now open, with a priority window available for returning exhibitors to secure preferred spaces.

The Southern Hemisphere's largest and favourite marine lifestyle showcase, SCIBS 2025 is set to take place from May 22 to 25.

"We are looking forward to an even bigger and better show building on the success of the 2024 event," said Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser. "We have already received an exceptional level of interest from exhibitors eager to participate."

More than 43,000 boating and marine lifestyle enthusiasts are expected to attend the event, making it the perfect platform for marine exhibitors to connect with qualified buyers as well as network with industry friends.

This year's SCIBS hosted 334 exhibitors, showcased 767 boats, including a record-breaking 356 vessels on the water, and featured over 2,500 marine products.

"The 2025 event will bring an expanded footprint and an enriched exhibitor experience that will more than meet the heightened demand from industry players and boaties alike," said Mr Hasser.

Reimagined Pavilions at the main entrance will offer 2,325 square metres of indoor exhibition space, elevating the visitor experience.

The Lagoon Beach Club will make its much-anticipated return as the central hospitality hub of the event. Proudly presented by Gold Bullion Australia, the Lagoon Beach Club is nestled within the lush ground of the 5-Star InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, offering an unmatched setting for relaxation and networking amid the excitement of the Show.

"The Lagoon Beach Club is not only a great venue to meet with other marine enthusiasts at the event, but offers guests a real case of the superyacht lifestyle," said Mr Hasser.

He said the Boat Show team is excited to further enhance industry networking opportunities through a dedicated Industry Lounge hospitality suite and the popular International Business Lounge proudly supported by the Queensland Government. "We are the show where the marine business does business," he adds.

SCIBS is a powerhouse for Queensland's economy, pumping an astounding $445 million into the local market. This includes an impressive $431 million from direct sales and an extra $14 million in visitor spending, showcasing its crucial role in driving economic vitality and making it a pivotal event for the marine industry and regional growth.

As Brisbane gears up for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Mulpha Australia is significantly boosting its investments in the marine and tourism sectors. Key developments include the expansion of the superyacht arm at the Sanctuary Cove Marina. This expansion adds 25 new berths for superyachts, significantly enhancing SCIBS's capacity and reinforcing its status as Australia's largest on-water showcase. This strategic enhancement promises to attract more international visitors and industry professionals, further boosting the local economy and the global profile of the event.

Don't miss the chance to get your name in the credits and experience the Southern Hemisphere's favourite marine lifestyle showcase at the 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

The 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 22-25, 2025. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by Tourism & Events Queensland, Experience Gold Coast, the Queensland Government and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.