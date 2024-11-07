Please select your home edition
Discover the Bering 105

by Bering Yachts 7 Nov 15:13 PST
Bering 105 © Bering Yachts

We're excited to bring you the latest updates from our company. We have just released a new video review of our Bering 105 yacht model on our YouTube channel.

It's packed with insights and details that we think you'll find both interesting and informative. You can watch it here

The Bering 105 is the larger sibling of our most popular model, the Bering 88. Designed for those who appreciate the luxury and convenience of superyachts but in a more compact form.

Key Specifications of the B105:

  • Length: 32.21 meters
  • Beam: 8.17 meters
  • Gross Tonnage: 299 GT
  • Guest Capacity: 12
  • Crew: 5-7
The B105 features three decks and a spacious flybridge. The lower deck accommodates crew quarters and guest cabins, while the main deck includes the master cabin, galley, and a generous saloon. The upper deck hosts the pilot house, tender, lounge area, and an additional saloon. The flybridge is designed for relaxation, complete with a bar and lounge area.

