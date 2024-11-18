Please select your home edition
Sunreef Yachts unveils the interiors of the Ultima 111

by Sunreef Yachts 18 Nov 08:23 PST
Ultima 111 © Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts is thrilled to present a first look at the interiors of its ultramodern catamaran, the ULTIMA 111.

Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Following its recent debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, this 36.25m luxury vessel showcases a unique design collaboration with Phathom Studio, emphasizing both elegance and sustainability.

Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The interiors of the Ultima 111 are characterized by a modern aesthetic that balances boldness with serenity. A sophisticated palette of earthy tones and natural materials creates a warm, inviting atmosphere throughout the yacht.

Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The owner's stateroom features a private terrace with direct access to the foredeck, while the main salon boasts fold-out balconies that transform the dining area into an open-air delight. The layout accommodates up to 10 guests across five spacious staterooms.

Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Key design elements include an open-concept layout with guest accommodations positioned above the hulls for panoramic views, high ceilings and generous glass surfaces that enhance openness and connectivity, and biophilic design principles that incorporate organic curves and soft minimalism to foster a calming environment.

Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Ultima 111 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

For more information about the Ultima 111 and its innovative interiors, please contact the Sunreef Yachts team.

