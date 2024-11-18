Sunreef Yachts unveils the interiors of the Ultima 111

Ultima 111 © Sunreef Yachts Ultima 111 © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 18 Nov 08:23 PST

Sunreef Yachts is thrilled to present a first look at the interiors of its ultramodern catamaran, the ULTIMA 111.

Following its recent debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, this 36.25m luxury vessel showcases a unique design collaboration with Phathom Studio, emphasizing both elegance and sustainability.

The interiors of the Ultima 111 are characterized by a modern aesthetic that balances boldness with serenity. A sophisticated palette of earthy tones and natural materials creates a warm, inviting atmosphere throughout the yacht.

The owner's stateroom features a private terrace with direct access to the foredeck, while the main salon boasts fold-out balconies that transform the dining area into an open-air delight. The layout accommodates up to 10 guests across five spacious staterooms.

Key design elements include an open-concept layout with guest accommodations positioned above the hulls for panoramic views, high ceilings and generous glass surfaces that enhance openness and connectivity, and biophilic design principles that incorporate organic curves and soft minimalism to foster a calming environment.

For more information about the Ultima 111 and its innovative interiors, please contact the Sunreef Yachts team.