The launch of the Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran

by Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing 20 Nov 00:44 PST

Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing proudly announces the successful launch of the Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran, an 87-foot custom designed and built luxury power catamaran that epitomises bespoke yacht design and exceptional craftsmanship. Designed by the award-winning Du Toit Yacht Design, this custom power catamaran is a triumph of innovation, quality, and functionality.

With four opulent levels, the Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran, named Amavi, sets a new standard in large custom catamaran manufacturing. Highlights include a sophisticated saloon, a fully equipped galley, VIP and guest staterooms, and a private owner's retreat with walk-in closets, a coffee station, and exclusive fore and aft cockpits. The upper-level flybridge offers panoramic views, a bar, and a lounge area, seamlessly blending privacy and social comfort.

A historic launch operation

Launching this vessel was a significant feat, requiring three days of precise coordination and extensive expertise. With the largest beam, air draft, and displacement of any catamaran ever launched and transported on a public road in South Africa, the Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran represents a historic achievement in naval architecture and yacht manufacturing.

A custom-designed transport rig, capable of accommodating a catamaran of over 80 tons, was created by Teemane Cranes to move the vessel from the factory to the quayside. The operation required dismantling port walls and fences to manage its size, with two cranes, a 440-ton and a 250-ton unit, completing the final lift. This flawless execution underscores the collaboration and skill of teams from Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing, Du Toit Yacht Design, Yacht Haulers, Teemane Cranes, and the Transnet National Ports Authority.

Craftsmanship beyond compare

The Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran reflects Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing's unmatched dedication to quality. From expansive decks to exquisite interior finishes, every detail has been carefully crafted to exemplify South African yacht-building excellence, reaffirming the company's position as a global leader in custom catamaran manufacturing.

Award-winning collaboration

This remarkable vessel continues the long-standing partnership between Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing and Du Toit Yacht Design, who have collaborated on 14 full custom catamarans ranging from 60 to 110 feet, as well as semi-custom projects. Du Toit Yacht Design's expertise, having designed more catamaran tonnage than any other designer in the Southern Hemisphere, has been instrumental in the success of these projects.

The journey ahead

Now launched, the Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran embarks on its commissioning phase. This process will prepare the vessel for its maiden voyage, after which it will serve as a luxurious holiday home on the water for its owners and guests. Equipped with state-of-the-art water toys, tenders, and a fuel capacity of 11,400 litres, it is designed for long-range cruising and unrivalled comfort.

Principle dimensions of the Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran: