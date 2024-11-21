Freedom Boat Club announces its New Zealand expansion with multiple locations launching through 2025

by Freedom Boat Club 20 Nov 19:06 PST

Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club operator and a business within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced its expansion to New Zealand, launching with three locations across the country. The launch locations will be in Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown. Each location will highlight the synergies of the Brunswick portfolio featuring a fleet of Sea Ray and Rayglass Boats, powered by Mercury Marine engines and outfitted with Navico Group electronics.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our Asia-Pacific presence into New Zealand," said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Boating Services Asia-Pacific. "New Zealand boasts the highest boat ownership per capita in the world at 21%, reflecting an active and passionate boating community. We are eager to introduce our innovative premium boating subscription model, which offers boaters a new way to explore stunning waterways at home and across New Zealand and expand their boating lifestyle with opportunities at hundreds of locations around the world."

Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club operator, is thrilled to announce its arrival in New Zealand, joining an extensive global network of more than 400 locations across North America, Europe, and Australia. With nearly 100,000 members, Freedom Boat Club is the world's largest boating community, offering a subscription-based model that provides members with unlimited access to their home club fleet of boats. Membership includes a one-time joining fee and affordable recurring monthly dues.

Freedom members enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility, as the club takes care of boat storage, maintenance, insurance, repairs, cleaning, and even fuelling before each outing. Members also receive unlimited training from certified captains to build confidence at the helm and have the unique benefit of reciprocal access to boats at all Freedom locations worldwide.

The New Zealand franchise will be owned and operated by Scott Williamson, a seasoned marine industry expert with over two decades of experience. Scott and his family have been deeply involved in New Zealand's marine industry, owning and operating their family business, Sports Marine, for more than 45 years.

"The opportunity to join the Freedom family aligns perfectly with our vision for the next phase of our business," said Scott Williamson, owner of Freedom Boat Club New Zealand. "Freedom's subscription-based model enables us to connect with a new generation of boating enthusiasts and reach a broader range of boat users. We're excited to partner with such a globally respected brand and to offer our members incredible benefits, including access to over 400 locations worldwide."

Will Sangster, President of Business Acceleration at Brunswick Corporation, added: "Forward-thinking operators like Scott are essential to growing boating participation, and we're excited to welcome Scott into the Freedom Boat Club family. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to onboard the next generation of boaters and introduce the synergies of the Brunswick portfolio throughout New Zealand"

Freedom Boat Club's first New Zealand location is set to open at Auckland's Westhaven Marina in early 2025. As the largest marina in the Southern Hemisphere, Westhaven offers direct access to the stunning Hauraki Gulf, featuring countless islands, secluded beaches, and abundant marine life. Popular destinations like Waiheke Island, Rangitoto Island, and the Coromandel Peninsula will be just a short journey away, making Westhaven the ideal starting point for fishing, diving, and exploring New Zealand's world-class waterways.

To learn more about Freedom Boat Club New Zealand, visit www.freedomboatclub.co.nz or call toll-free at 0508 322 322.