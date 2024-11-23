Another VisionF 82 catamaran is sold as it prepares for launch

by VisionF Yachts 22 Nov 21:20 PST

Luxury 24,7-metre power cat in aluminium

High-quality construction in Turkey's shipbuilding epicentre

Galley-up to maximise accommodation

Custom jet-ski garage

Luxury Turkish catamaran specialist VisionF Yachts is celebrating after the sale of the third hull of the highly successful 82ft (24,7m) model. Construction of the aluminium powercat is already well under way at the state-of-the-art shipyard in Yalova, with launch slated for mid 2025.

Although the clean, contemporary lines of the latest boat are identical to her predecessors, VisionF Yachts is a semi-custom yacht builder, so the interior configuration is unique. It follows the galley-up layout, which dedicates a corner of the spacious saloon to cooking, freeing up more volume for accommodation in the hulls below. This way, there is room for a lavish owner's suite, three VIP cabins and two crew cabins. Another custom feature of the latest VisionF 82 is a dedicated jet-ski garage under the bridge deck.

The VisionF 82 is proving a worthy successor to the successful VisionF 80, with several hulls launched to date. A stand-out benefit of the line is its incredible interior volume and large exterior deck areas. Built in robust, lightweight aluminium, its 9,9m beam and 24,7m length provide the canvas for lavish accommodation.

From the open space of the elegant saloon, with its parquet flooring and freestanding armchairs, to the guest cabins with their extraordinary view of the seascape - everything on this yacht happens at scale. When you want to be outside, choose between the elegant shade of the covered flybridge or the open foredeck lounge and vast bathing platform to soak up the rays.

Technically, the boats are impressive, too, with top speeds up to 20 knots. Their slippery twin hulls are incredibly efficient, making life easy for the twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050 drives and giving the yacht a range up to 4000 nautical miles at cruising speed.