This year's pick of seafaring Christmas gift ideas

by Sarah Heron 5 Dec 06:00 PST
Acle Half Zip Knit © Henri Lloyd

With Christmas around the corner, here are some ideas for nautical gifts and seafaring stocking fillers for all ages.

For a stylish take on a Christmas Jumper, Henri-Lloyd's Acle Knit (above) is a chunky, quarter-zip wool sweater in cream or navy.

The CALISO3 Eco top for women from Typhoon offers ergonomic design for ease of movement, plus integrated thermal lining ensuring warmth and comfort on the coldest of days

CALISO3 ECO TOP - photo © Typhoon
CALISO3 ECO TOP - photo © Typhoon

This 64 Snug Quilt Anorak from Musto works both on and off the water, with a weather resistant outer layer and plenty of technical features to keep you warm.

64 Snug Quilt Anorak - photo © Musto
64 Snug Quilt Anorak - photo © Musto

Musto have also created this Canvas Roll Top bag, water resistant with an internal laptop sleeve.

Canvas Roll Top Bag - photo © Musto
Canvas Roll Top Bag - photo © Musto

Keep your furry friend safe this Christmas and beyond with Mustang's UnderDog Life Jacket. The cape-style design has four adjustment points to ensure a secure fit on every dog.

Underdog Buoyancy Aid - photo © Mustang Survival
Underdog Buoyancy Aid - photo © Mustang Survival

Mustang's Podium 50 Buoyancy Aid has sizes from Junior to XL and is ideal for dinghy sailors and paddleboarders large and small, while Rooster's JUNIOR Pro Aquafleece Rigging Coat promises to keep mini sailors warm and cosy, with fully taped seams, warm fleece lining & water resistant coating. Ideal for throwing on after sailing or walks in the rain, adult sizes also available.

Podium Buoyancy Aid - photo © Mustang Survival
Podium Buoyancy Aid - photo © Mustang Survival

JUNIOR Pro Aquafleece Rigging Coat - photo © Rooster
JUNIOR Pro Aquafleece Rigging Coat - photo © Rooster

For any sport or activity where you need to take a day's worth of gear with you, try Vaikobi's Race Backpack complete with padded sides, laptop sleeve and separated wet-storage compartment.

Race Backpack - photo © Vaikobi
Race Backpack - photo © Vaikobi

Zhik's revolutionary Yulex® foam replaces traditional and environmentally harmful neoprene without compromising performance. For cold-weather Watersports, this wetsuit from their SuperwarmTM X range is made with graphene-infused fleece, which increases its thermal warmth.

Women's Superwarm X Skiff - photo © Zhik
Women's Superwarm X Skiff - photo © Zhik

The classic Christmas gift of pyjamas gets an upgrade with Henri-Lloyd's NTS Aktiv Warm base layers. Ideal for winter sailing, skiing or just staying cosy yet fresh.

AKTIV Baselayer - photo © Henri-Lloyd
AKTIV Baselayer - photo © Henri-Lloyd

While the skippers in the Vendee Globe Race fight their way around the world, settle down with Pip Hare's book, 'In My Element' full of inspiration and life lessons from the world's toughest solo ocean race.

Pip Hare - In My Element - photo © Adlard Coles
Pip Hare - In My Element - photo © Adlard Coles

