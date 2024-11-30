wallywhy200: Futuristic, groundbreaking, and immensely fun

by Wally 30 Nov 14:27 PST

The wallywhy200 model will be unveiled in Hong Kong. This innovative yacht represents the second wallywhy200 model with interior décor by Loro Piana Interiors, featuring new fabrics and materials that distinguish it from the first version.

Part of the latest range creation from Wally, she reflects the brand's renowned avant-garde design and forward-thinking approach, seamlessly combining advanced technology, sustainability, and luxury. The choice of Hong Kong for the wallywhy200 presentation underscores the strategic importance of the Asian market.

The wallywhy200, developed by the Wally Design Team led by Luca Bassani, with interiors entirely curated by Studio Vallicelli Design and decor by "Loro Piana Interiors", is an extraordinary yacht, celebrated for her architectural features, spaciousness, performance, comfort, and the exceptional quality of her materials and furnishings. It's also incredibly comfortable, with no slamming, thanks to studies conducted by the Ferretti Group Engineering Department in collaboration with Laurent Giles NA for naval architecture.

Her multifaceted uniqueness comes from the masterful blend of bold aesthetics and simple elegance, combined with meticulous attention to space—both in terms of livability and the quality of her decor. It's no surprise that "Loro Piana Interiors", renowned for its artisanal savoir-faire and material excellence, was chosen to design the decor of this futuristic motor yacht. Every detail exudes a "wow" factor, heightened by innovative solutions and expertly addressing design challenges.

With her widebody design, this 200 GT is the only model within her size range capable of combining large volumes, great living space, stability, comfort and performances.

The centerpiece is the spectacular glazed bow, standing 4.7 meters high, which slices through the sea like an axe. This breathtaking space offers 270-degree panoramic views and is exceptionally quiet due to its distance from the engines.

According to Vallicelli Design's interior project, in this version intended for the APAC market, the "Main Deck Entertainment" layout features a magnificent living area in the bow with a large round table and a bar equipped with a wine cellar. In addition to the forward owner's suite with a transverse bed, the lower deck sleeping area includes two stunning guest cabins.

Among the numerous breathtaking architectural features, the futuristic glass and carbon fiber dome on the upper deck stands out, along with the one-piece laminated carbon staircase connecting the three decks, eliminating the need for bulkheads and support structures and creating a vast 61 m" open living space.

Loro Piana Interiors curated the décor of this second wallywhy200 in the "Main Deck Entertainment" configuration, featuring a refined selection of linen and technical fabrics for the outdoor areas.

The project stands out for its meticulous use of textures, incorporating jacquard fabrics, structured stripes, diagonal weaves, and bouclé, which add depth and movement to the surfaces.

The color palette for the living and dining areas on the main deck draws inspiration from natural tones, enriched by elegant shades of aqua green, while the cabins embrace warmer hues with touches of burnt orange, taupe, and rust on neutral bases.

The exteriors and interiors of the upper deck are characterized by combinations of white and blue, both in solid tones and striped patterns, along with white and natural accents, which are also echoed in the outdoor spaces on the main deck aft.

The upper deck furnishings include The Delight Chairs in mahogany by Exteta, designed by Paola Navone and her Otto Studio, alongside other pieces from the same collection, adding an exclusive and timeless touch to the environment.

In the dining area of the main deck, a large round table with a burnished metal base and a wooden top takes center stage, surrounded by chairs upholstered in bi-color jacquard fireproof technical fabric Tarabel in natural and aqua green tones. The game table chairs, on the other hand, are covered in Wales Plain linen in a natural shade, offering a rich and refined texture.

The curtains along the expansive forward-facing glass wall are made of Triangle linen, featuring an open gauze weave that allows light to filter through while offering extraordinary views from a privileged position.

On the floor, a large round technical rug for outdoor use, durable and easy to maintain, is handcrafted with woven ribbons of the highest quality. The entire space, designed for convivial moments, emphasizes robust and easy-to-clean materials.

The hues inspired by the sea and water also define the spacious living area, where custom Ginza sofas are upholstered in Boreas linen and cotton in a natural shade, complemented by decorative cushions in solid and striped linen in natural and aqua green tones.

The same palette extends to the Ginza armchairs, covered in Lodge fabric, a blend of viscose, linen, and silk with a subtly irregular surface. The decorative cushions, crafted with Papeete linen for the body and Bangor linen for the piping, create an elegant contrast of textures.

Completing the ambiance is a large white bouclé rug made of New Zealand merino wool, adding a touch of warmth and sophistication to the space.

The master cabin features a bed with a headboard upholstered in Villa fabric, made of cotton and linen in Paprika, with stripes alternating colors and textures to create a refined and exclusive effect. The sofa, covered in Lodge fabric in a natural shade, is complemented by decorative cushions combining cotton, silk, and linen, playing with different weaves such as bouclé, diagonal, and ribbed textures. The concealed curtain is made of Triangle linen.

The twin guest cabins, on the other hand, favor natural and taupe tones. The bed headboards are upholstered in Devondale linen with large irregular stripes, while the decorative cushions, in Maremma cotton moleskin and Lodge fabric—a blend of viscose, linen, and silk—add an elegant touch and variety of textures.

On the upper deck, the outdoor area features technical fabrics designed to withstand sun, water, and salt, using polypropylene or Trevira® for durability and fire resistance. The saloon sofa is upholstered in Dehors Natté in ecru, with a three-dimensional structure, complemented by cushions in Dehors Plain and Stripe in white and natural tones.

In the dining area, the foldable director's chairs, The Delight Chairs, showcase a classic nautical contrast of white and blue stripes on the seats and solid blue on the backs. A bench upholstered in Dehors Malibu white ribbed fabric is paired with decorative cushions in Dehors Plain and St Raphael in white and blue.

Two The Delight Chairs armchairs by Exteta, in Dehors Cap Ferrat fabric with wide stripes in natural, light blue, and navy, are accompanied by folding stools in Dehors Malibu Zen ribbed fabric, echoing the armchairs' stripe patterns. The modular, comfortable outdoor sofa is upholstered in fireproof Dehors Grimaud structured fabric in white, with plain and ribbed cushions in white and natural tones.

Moving to the main deck aft, the design continues with natural tones and outdoor fabrics. The Delight Chairs in a foldable director's chair version are upholstered in Dehors Antibes with a soft, silky geometric bicolor pattern. The large outdoor seating area is covered in Dehors Bouclé white fabric, featuring cushions in Dehors Malibu white and natural tones, enhanced by luxurious natté weave.

It's futuristic, groundbreaking, and immensely fun—20 years ahead of its time, as the brand's official tagline states. In a word, she's the wallywhy200.