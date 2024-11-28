Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, and top picks

The owners of J/45 'Sassafras' have kindly shared an update on their recent cruising adventures through the Pacific. You can find all our cruising articles on our Docklines Blog page.

After waiting a week or so for a good weather window to arrive, we decided to clear customs from Neiafu, Tonga and continue our cruise to Savusavu, Fiji. The customs dock in Neiafu is very industrial and one that can be challenging to dock at without assistance. We decided to take our chances with one of us going ashore to clear and the other in control of the boat in the harbour within view of customs. Fortunately, they were busy as there are always a number of yachts wishing to clear out at the same time, so we successfully cleared out and were able to commence our passage within 24 hours...