Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, and top picks

The owners of J/45 'Sassafras' have kindly shared an update on their recent cruising adventures through the Pacific. You can find all our cruising articles on our Docklines Blog page.
After waiting a week or so for a good weather window to arrive, we decided to clear customs from Neiafu, Tonga and continue our cruise to Savusavu, Fiji. The customs dock in Neiafu is very industrial and one that can be challenging to dock at without assistance. We decided to take our chances with one of us going ashore to clear and the other in control of the boat in the harbour within view of customs. Fortunately, they were busy as there are always a number of yachts wishing to clear out at the same time, so we successfully cleared out and were able to commence our passage within 24 hours...
There are a number of upcoming boat shows and events to put in your calendar. Some of these shows will be run by the Ensign Yachts team, and some are shows overseas where our models will be shown. If you register your interest to attend an overseas boat show, we can offer you exclusive access to view our latest models.
Last week, we had a perfect day on Pittwater test sailing the award-winning Bavaria C46. The weather turned it on for us as we put the new C46 through its paces, reaching a max boat speed of 9.5knts in about 15knts wind speed. The C46 is a truly versatile platform, offering great performance, comfort, and style with many features that you would generally only see on much larger yachts.
On behalf of Sean Rush (Ensign Yachts CEO) and the team, we would like to welcome three new members to our sales team. Our new team members would love to hear from you and what you're looking for in a boat. Contact us today to link up with them.
In QLD, we are delighted to welcome Rob Partridge to our crew. Rob is based in Brisbane and has strong racing background sailing everything from JBoats (J80 HK Champion) to TP52 (2x Around HK Island Winner) and foiling boats (International Moth), as well as having coached sailors to podium level at World Championships.
Rob's sailing experience and knowledge (particularly with the J/Boats range) will be a great asset to the team. (pictured on board below 2nd from left)
Over in WA, we would also like to welcome Simon (left) and Garry (right) to the team. Simons passion for boats is lifelong. His sailing experience includes many trips between Spain and North Africa, crossing the English Channel, and a near-complete circumnavigation of Australia during the Covid years, hence mainly solo! Gary has sailed the West Coast of Australia, Queensland and NSW, the Mediterranean, and the UK. He has well over 50,000 cruising miles on yachts and knows the West Australian coast intimately.
