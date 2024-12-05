Technohull enhances the Omega 47 with a new hardtop and upgraded interior design

by Technohull 5 Dec 03:42 PST

First launched in 2021, Technohull's Omega 47 draws on an A to Z of technology, design, performance and comfort to deliver a luxury boating experience unlike any other. Now, Technohull - which constructs its models in state-of-the-art facilities just south of Athens, Greece - has updated the class-leading 47, taking an Alpha to Omega approach to the all-new carbon hardtop while enhancing the onboard experience with incremental changes to the interior design.

The new hardtop incorporates Technohull's latest design evolution introduced on the Alpha 50 and recently applied to the Alpha 40. The carbon top seamlessly integrates an expansive full-glass windscreen, upgrading the helm experience while augmenting the aesthetics of the Omega 47 by perfectly complementing the model's lines and flawlessly integrating with the 47's distinctive silhouette.

This is not just an aesthetic addition, however. The new hardtop design includes improved aerodynamics - a critical consideration for the level of luxury performance that the Omega 47 inspires, being capable of cruising at staggering speeds thanks to the patented Dynastream two-step hull design that retains an exceptional degree of handling and seaworthiness. That performance is further enhanced by a new top-line engine configuration of quad 500hp, 4.6-litre V8 Mercury Racing 500R outboards which ensure a ride that is scintillating while safe, like a grin-inducing grand tourer that thrills without sacrificing any element of comfort or efficiency.

Tecnohull has further refined the Omega 47's interior elevating it to new heights with superyacht-level finishes and meticulous attention to detail, complemented by lighter, brighter colour combinations that enhance the sense of space and luxury onboard. Of course, the core elements remain unchanged - an oversize and supremely comfortable V-berth with the added benefit of a couch for a relaxing and inviting atmosphere below decks, enhanced with natural light through deck ports and topped with a full-height ensuite head and shower.

Underpinning these enhancements is the essence of what has made the Omega 47 already so special - full walkaround decks and guest areas that easily cater to 12, with two triple rows of shock-absorbing helm seats complemented by a foredeck cockpit with seating, sunpads and sun tents with carbon poles. The aft cockpit features the luxury of a hand-finished leather settee that easily converts to another huge sunpad. Mod cons on deck, including a well-equipped wet bar with fridge and espresso machine, ensure guests can relax in style, while the onboard audio system and ambient LED lighting create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable day on the water.

The enhanced helm position still features the same superb ergonomic design, inspiring confidence in the helm person while state-of-the-art digital switching brings monitoring and control of every aspect of the 47's systems to their fingertips. While the 500Rs offer a new level of performance for the Omega 47, it still carries the same flexible transom design that caters to a range of inboard and outboard propulsion options to suit every operational profile. The hull, while capable of exceptional performance, also offers a low planning speed ensuring the 47 offers almost unlimited possibilities for comfortable cruising, whether as an exhilarating day boat, island-hopper or superyacht chase boat.

"The Omega 47 is a key model for Technohull, blending the ideas of 'sporty' and 'superyacht' in a single, safe yet exhilarating luxury boat," enthuses Gerasimos Petratos, CEO of Technohull. "By applying our new design philosophy to the hardtop, and enhancing the interior, we have made subtle but incremental enhancements that further cement the Omega 47 as the ultimate choice whether you're looking for superyacht comfort in a high-performance cruiser or want a high-speed luxury tender or chase boat for your superyacht."

Technical Specifications:

Manufacturer: Technohull®