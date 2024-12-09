Marine Auctions December Online Auction

December Online Auction

December Online Auction



Bidding to Close



Thursday 19th December 2024 2pm AEST

All Boats have to be Sold

We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our January 2025 Online Auction

Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,

Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,

From all the Staff at Marine Auctions

we wish you a

Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year

The Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.For further information contact,