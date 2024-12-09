Marine Auctions December Online Auction
by Marine Auctions 8 Dec 21:07 PST
13-19 December 2024
December Online Auction © Marine Auctions
December 2024 Online Auction
Bidding to open Friday 13th and will close
Thursday, 19th December 2024 at 2pm AEST.
MARINE AUCTIONS
December Online Auction
Bidding to Close
Bidding to Close Thursday 19th December 2024 2pm AEST
All Boats have to be Sold
Below is a Link to the Online Bidding Page
marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1696502/lots
The Online Auctions have Extended Bidding..........................................................................................................................................
We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our January 2025 Online Auction
For further information contact,Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email, From all the Staff at Marine Auctions
we wish you a
Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
For Further Details ContactAdrian Seiffert
DirectorMarine Auctions, Marine, Marine ValuationsPhone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
