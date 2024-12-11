Lurssen delivers 142m Dragonfly

142m Dragonfly © Klaus Jordan 142m Dragonfly © Klaus Jordan

by Lürssen Yachts 11 Dec 00:24 PST

On 3 December 2024, DRAGONFLY, formerly known as Project ALIBABA, left the Lürssen shipyard. DRAGONFLY is a striking custom yacht with a forceful yet elegant exterior styling by Germán Frers. The interior and exterior social spaces were curated by Nauta Design.

"One of the many hallmarks of any Lürssen yacht is the mastery of technical challenges. DRAGONFLY is no exception," says Managing Partner, Peter Lürssen. "She is a large, powerful yacht that can cruise efficiently anywhere in the world, fitted with a highly efficient Diesel-Electric Hybrid Propulsion Concept developed by Lürssen's in-house engineering specialists."

DRAGONFLY has approximately 9,500 GT of interior volume, and key amenities include a glass-bottom pool on the main deck, a cinema, a spa, and a water sports centre. She also has a dedicated deck for business, home to a large office, a gym, a games room, and a helicopter hangar.

"The goal was to produce a well-balanced design that emphasises timeless appeal over transient trends," says Germán Frers, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Designer at Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering. "DRAGONFLY is a sophisticated yacht that not only fulfils but exceeds expectations, balancing luxury with practicality that ensures lasting appeal."

A unique innovation of DRAGONFLY is the bespoke double-folding platform system at the stern. This innovative system allows the deck above to fold into the platform, creating a spacious and versatile beach club area with direct access to the water.

"It has been an exciting four years of creative work designing this outstanding combination of atmospheres and unique lifestyle," says Mario Pedol, President of Nauta Design. "DRAGONFLY offers incredible perspectives and breath-taking outside views - all with a subtle balance of refined elegance."

Engineered for peak efficiency, DRAGONFLY is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system and an electric Azimuth Pod Drive. This system comprises twin diesel engines that drive two controllable pitch propellers through individual gearboxes, fitted with PTI/PTO units for electric propulsion or to generate electrical energy to operate the vessel.

"The Y.CO Project Coordination Team and our Technical Partners are proud to have played a role in realising this iconic project—an extraordinary showcase of design, innovation, and craftsmanship—from concept to delivery," says Charlie Birkett Co-founder and CEO at Y.CO. "We are happy to welcome DRAGONFLY into the Y.CO Yacht Management Fleet."

DRAGONFLY is the fourth yacht delivered by Lürssen in 2024, marking an exceptional year for the shipyard. With an impressive total length of 485 metres, the latest deliveries include LUMINANCE (138.8m), KISMET (122m), and HAVEN (82m). DRAGONFLY further underscores Lürssen's commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship, cutting-edge design, and client satisfaction.

"A big thank you goes to everybody involved," says Peter Lürssen. "I would also like to extend my gratitude to Germán Frers, Nauta Design and Y.C.O. for their outstanding collaboration throughout this build."