New Extra X106 Fast project: power and comfort at sea

by Extra Yachts 11 Dec 02:02 PST

EXTRA Yachts presents the new X106 FAST project, a concentration of power and volume to provide guests with a comfortable experience on board and great performance.

X106 FAST has a very streamlined look thanks to the superstructure being shifted towards the bow, which allows for a highly liveable stern space.

The exterior design is characterized by soft shapes, taut lines and sophisticated details. All technical and functional elements have been scrupulously integrated into the general volumes. Furthermore, the vertical bow and the vertical windshield make everything more harmonious.

The hull and superstructure are in composite material with carbon reinforcements; the planing hull with spray rails measures 32.3 metres in length, has a maximum beam of 7.6 metres and a draft of only 1.35 metres.

The stern, spreading over a whole surface of 85 square metres, is the most liveable and entertaining area of the boat. It is arranged on 3 levels sloping down towards the sea, and it includes: a beach club equipped with a large sunbathing area and a transformer; a lounge with face-to-face sofas and foldable bulwarks (which extend the maximum beam to 9 metres); and finally the dining area with a large table adjacent to the open kitchen with up/down glass partition, a unique feature of all EXTRA FAST models. From the galley the crew can reach their accommodation quarters, located at the bow of the engine room. Upon entering, we find a spacious living room fitted with an L-shaped sofa and two armchairs, storage units and a bar.

The wheelhouse, accessible by climbing up four steps from the main deck, is located above the owner cabin and therefore on a raised deck.

The owner cabin, on a lowered portion of the main deck forward, has very scenic floor-to-ceiling windows. This play of "levels" and half decks creates an exceptional height of almost 3 metres in the bow half of the lounge which, thanks also to the large skylight in the ceiling, guarantees an exceptionally unique effect.

The fly deck measures almost 50 square metres and is accessed via a comfortable staircase from the starboard walkway. At the bow, it is furnished with a large table and bar counter with stools, while at the stern we find a lounge area with sofas and sun loungers. A large hard top provides shade to the whole dining area of the fly. The bow houses a lounge area with built-in sofas and a coffee table.

Below deck, the layout includes four cabins: two central ones with twin beds, private bathroom and the option of adding a third bed in each cabin. The owner cabin in the bow and the VIP cabin in the stern have almost the same volumes and consist of a double bed, bathroom with double sink, wardrobe and sofa.

Four crew members are accommodated in two cabins located below deck.

The stern garage is on the starboard side and houses a 4-metre tender.

The propulsion system of X106 Fast can rely on three powerful MAN engines of 2000 horsepower each capable of pushing it up to a maximum speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots.

Main characteristics:

Model: Extra X106 Fast

Vessel design: Flying Bridge Yacht

Hull: Planing with Sprayrail

Classification: RINA C HULL MACH

Naval architect: Palumbo Superyachts

Exterior design: Agon Studio/Palumbo Superyachts

Interior design: Palumbo Superyachts

Hull material: GRP + Carbon Fiber

S/Structure material: GRP + Carbon Fiber

LOA: 32.30 m / 105.97 ft

Draft (full load): 1.35 m / 4.43 ft

Beam: 7.6 m / 24.93 ft

Displacement at full load: 120 ton approx.

Fuel oil: 11500 lt / 3037.98 gal

Fresh water: 2200 lt / 581.18 gal

Black water: 600 lt / 158.5 gal

Grey water: 600 lt / 158.5 gal

Main engines: 3 X MAN V12-2000

Engine power: 3 X 2000 HP

Propulsion: 2 X Water Jets MJP + 1 Booster MJP

Generators: 2 X 45 KW Kohler

Gearbox: ZF

Thruster: ABT TRAC Electric 50 HP

Stabilizer: OPT. Seakeeper 35 OR Stabilization Fins

Maximum speed (100% MCR): 40 knots ***

Cruising speed: 30 knots

Air conditioning: Condaria (BTU/H 180.000)

Passengers/Cabins: 8/4

Crew/Cabins: 4/2

*** The Yacht, at the Standard Displacement, with the propulsion the max rated power and under the following conditions: clean hull; unrestricted deep-sea waters with a temperature of 20 degreesC; calm sea and wind; active stabilizers switched off.