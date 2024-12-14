Oceanco Kairos 80 - Design by Pininfarina

Oceanco has debuted 12 exciting new exterior designs to spark clients' imagination. Delivering an unprecedented variety of choice from a single technical base, owners can now take inspiration from a total of 27 Simply Custom yacht designs penned by top-tier studios from around the world.

The Collection has been created to provide inspiration for a full spectrum of tastes and lifestyles, with a solid appreciation for how today's yacht owners want to spend their time onboard.

"As a foundational element of our Custom Redefined range of offerings, Simply Custom reflects an understanding that some owners value a less technically focused yacht building experience while still demanding the pedigree and comfort of an Oceanco," explains Oceanco Sales Manager Wim Verhoeff, onsite at the inaugural Qatar Boat Show. "The yachts themselves are advanced and complex, but our approach allows clients to focus on what matters most to them."

The new cohort of designers adding their creations to The Collection include: Aberdoni, Clapot Design, Cor D. Rover Design, Daroca Design, De Basto Designs, Demetrius Tanase Yacht Design, Messerschmitt Yachts, North West Boatworks, Phi Design Lab, Pininfarina, Sinot and Tony Castro Yachts.

Pininfarina Kairos 80

"KAIROS was first imagined as a 90m yacht, which we adapted to the Simply Custom technical foundation for our addition to The Collection. It provides a new kind of living space without boundaries that allows an owner and their guests to connect, share and create by synchronously experiencing multiple environments onboard. The yacht's exterior has been shaped to evoke a peaceful oasis in which to relax and enjoy time on your own terms. On KAIROS 80, time, space and people connect to be one in the moment. The owner and their guests are at the epicenter of the onboard experience, and the surrounding space adapts to their every desire."

Introducing Simply Custom by Oceanco

Creating a custom yacht should be one of the most enjoyable experiences imaginable. It should enrich your life, inspire and energize you.

Which is why we have created a new way to build a custom yacht that guarantees Oceanco's outstanding pedigree while streamlining the process for you, the owner. The yachts themselves are advanced and complex, executing simple fundamentals at the highest level. Simply spend time making decisions on what matters most to you, and leave the rest to the experts.

Available from 80m (262ft) in length, or 2,400-2,800GT, the technical foundation of Simply Custom delivers the flexibility to include what most excites and inspires you, alongside the exceptional technical standards and collaborative approach for which Oceanco is renowned. We take care of the details, so you can focus on the fun.

Technical foundation

The Simply Custom technical foundation is engineered to provide world-renowned designers with a canvas upon which to create your characteristically stunning Oceanco yacht.

Delivering the ultimate onboard experience through proven technology while also benefiting from the uniquely collaborative Oceanco Co-maker approach, the Simply Custom technical foundation features a state-of-the-art, all-electrical propulsion and energy architecture system. Optimized to the most demanding operating profiles, it ensures your yacht has the right foundations to deliver high levels of operational capability and redundancy. And thanks to Oceanco's exceptional noise, vibration and seakeeping standards, you will enjoy guaranteed comfort onboard.

From length overall of 80m (262ft) and GT range of approximately 2,400-2,800GT

Highly optimized and efficient next-generation hull design developed by lateral naval architects

Future-proof, all-electrical propulsion and energy architecture system incorporating a DC grid and onboard battery energy storage

Variable speed generators offering high fuel efficiency, with the capability to run on lowcarbon biodiesel fuels such as HVO

Highly optimized stabilization system providing exceptional seakeeping and onboard comfort

Podded drives for optimized propulsive efficiency coupled with exceptional maneuvering, dynamic positioning and virtual anchoring

16.5 knot top speed and 14-15 knot cruising speed, with 5,000nm range at 12-14 knots

Typically configured with owner's stateroom and six guest suites, per red ensign group large yacht code Part A regulatory compliance

Low emission and reduced noise thanks to SCR exhaust system with continuous diesel particulate filter operation

Forward helideck, main deck aft pool, beach club and dedicated e-toy storage room

Intuitive customization approach that is simple to understand and implement, offering solutions tailored to your lifestyle needs and yachting priorities. these include but are not limited to: Watersports and diving packages Entertainment package including state-of-the-art AV, it and lighting installation Enhanced sustainability via smart-eco package

Reduced lead time for technical development resulting in a faster delivery

Simply feel it

With top technical features as standard, and flexibility built into the foundation, enjoy the freedom to take your Simply Custom yacht's design in any direction while guaranteeing Oceanco's outstanding pedigree.

Simply comfortable: We are committed to providing you with the best seakeeping possible on an 80m yacht, delivering next-level comfort. Rigorous attention to detail and collaboration with leading suppliers, such as Quantum, result in performance that is optimized for the latest stabilization technology. Simply quiet: As with all Oceancos, low levels of noise and vibration are central to Simply Custom. Every possible consideration is made to ensure absolute serenity in all guest areas. For example, a fully dry exhaust system places engine outlets away from guests at the waterline. Without distractions, you can focus on what matters to you most. Simply efficient: At its core is an all-electric propulsion system with a DC electrical architecture. Variable speed generators drive azimuthing thrusters that deliver propulsion efficiency alongside best-of-class maneuverability, allowing for effective, safe and reliable dynamic positioning and high levels of redundancy. Meaning every Simply Custom yacht is engineered to operate in all conditions, including areas with anchoring restrictions.

A battery system can be added to enhance the power management system onboard, while the Simply Custom yachts can run on alternative renewable diesel fuels such as HVO, to reduce carbon emission by approximately 80-90% versus normal marine diesel.

And to complement the advanced propulsion system, Simply Custom's technical foundation features the next generation hull design from over a decade of collaboration and refinement between Oceanco, Lateral and MARIN.

The exterior collection

We have partnered with some of the brightest creative talents in yachting to bring you The Collection, a selection of inspiring designs to help kickstart your journey with us. The yacht designs featured on the following pages can be tailored to suit your particular needs, built on the Simply Custom by Oceanco technical foundation.

A 360-degree approach to design at once connects you to the sea below, to the light above and to the spaces and people beside you. It nourishes your curiosity on an instinctive level and encourages you to explore new experiences and perspectives.

Pininfarina has been a standard bearer of Italian design on the world stage for 90 years. Our passion as designers is to imagine new concepts of space that are capable of bringing enchantment to every moment of the yachting experience.

Blending the physical and digital worlds through aesthetics and technology, our studio is deeply involved in the creation of unique user experiences with limited series cars, transportation, industrial design, architecture and interior design, and digital design."

Our approach

Different is in our DNA

You could say that delivering industry firsts is Oceanco's calling card. Since our inception, we have been privileged to collaborate with nonconformist owners and similarly ambitious partners and Co-makers, challenging the status quo.

We consistently deliver ground-breaking yachts that set new standards in design, efficiency, innovation and technical achievement. Our fleet is testament to this approach, with trend-setting projects such as Alfa Nero, Tranquility, Aquijo, Black Pearl, Bravo Eugenia and Koru exemplifying Oceanco's ethos.

We embrace meaningful innovation that is aligned with progressive thinking about how we live today and the impact on our planet, working with trailblazers from inside and outside the industry. Put simply, Oceanco builds tomorrow's yachts, today.

Our newbuild approach

Building for a better future

For Oceanco, innovation and sustainability are at the core of who we are and what we do, meaning we can build a better future for generations to come. We believe that building yachts that are capable of operating more sustainably will become the norm in the coming years.

In order to build yachts that will stand the test of time, we are proactive when it comes to keeping abreast of the latest design developments and technologies relating to sustainability, often from outside the industry. Our Project Development team and our technical partners like Lateral always have this at the front of their minds, and will include sustainability as part of the earliest conversations we have with you and your team.

And we continue to invest in ways that can make our own operations more sustainable. Oceanco has pledged to more than halve our impact on the environment compared to the benchmark by 2030, aiming for 100% of our electricity usage to be supplied by renewable energy sources.

Facilities as cutting-edge as our yachts

To build next-generation yachts, we need state-of-the-art facilities that are in line with our progressive approach to design, innovation and sustainability. Which is why Oceanco continues to invest in impactful emerging technologies while also increasing capabilities at our various yacht building facilities.

Our eco-efficient, state of the art headquarters in Alblasserdam has the capacity to work on multiple yachts of up to 150m at the same time, both for new builds and Life Cycle Support. There is a marina for in-water service jobs, a cutting edge dry dock and a Syncrolift, as well as access restricted zones for safety and confidentiality. The main building accommodates 2,800sqm of office space across six floors, alongside 13,000sqm of workshops adjacent to the dock. From here, yachts have direct access to the North Sea.

Oceanco's 28-acre site in Zwijndrecht is integral to our longterm initiative for growth. As well as expanding capacity for Life Cycle Support work and centralizing the Phase 1 construction of our new builds, it is evolving into a yacht hub and brain park for innovation and training. Across 114,000sqm there are separate construction and outfitting facilities, a piping shop, paint facilities, sandblasting facilities, offices and conference rooms including those used by owner's teams, yacht crews and our Co-maker partners. And this is also where our steel hulls are fabricated in-house by Mercury Yacht Construction, an Oceanco company.

Lifecycle support

Taking care of your yacht for the duration

Every yacht deserves the highest quality care, not just when she is built but throughout her lifetime. We call this Life Cycle Support.

Life Cycle Support guarantees the same standard of expertise and integrity that Oceanco's clients receive for our construction projects, with a full service approach that is delivered at our state of the art facilities. The Life Cycle Support project managers and teams work alongside Oceanco's comprehensive network of key suppliers and Co-maker partners to reliably and efficiently deliver a wide range of services on time and on budget.

With advanced environmental and security controls, our outfitting facilities uphold the highest standards to assure the safety and privacy of crews, yachts and workers.

A full-service solution year in, year out

From routine refit and maintenance management to full scale upgrades and lifetime extensions, we offer assurance that a yacht will uphold the highest quality standards, whether she is part of our fleet or new to us. With many outstanding key suppliers and Co-makers based at or near Oceanco, our clients have direct access to a vast pool of talent onsite. Both at our own facilities and through deployment of rapid response teams anytime, anywhere in the world, Oceanco Life Cycle Support has our clients covered.

A lifetime of evolution

With experience on some of the most challenging and innovative yacht construction projects in the world, we are not fazed by major upgrades or lifetime extensions. Our construction facilities are able to handle significant structural and technical works, so every yacht can continue to evolve and modernize as new technologies come on stream - and even become more sustainable in the process.

An open book with no unexpected 'extras'

We stand for reliability, responsibility and transparency. We are open and upfront about costs before a project starts, with many services falling under our monthly facilities fee, so there are no long lists of unexpected 'extras' when it comes to invoicing time.