Coupe Power Catamarans

Aquila 46 Coupe Power Catamaran © Aquila Boats Aquila 46 Coupe Power Catamaran © Aquila Boats

by Aquila 17 Dec 02:35 PST

Who said you can't have it all? Meet the all-new Aquila 42 and 46 Coupe Power Catamarans — quiet sophistication and roaring performance that will open new horizons for travel, exploration and fun!

Designed for those who refuse to compromise, the Coupe series provides all the fun of an open-air sport boat with the cabin comforts of a yacht, offering unprecedented usable space rarely found in vessels of this size range. Available with both inboard and outboard propulsion and standard Aquila Hydro Glide Foil System™, these sleek and sporty catamarans are perfect for a day at the sandbar, a night under the stars, or a weekend excursion to an exciting destination.

Experience everything the ocean offers! Coming 2025.

Aquila 42 Coupe Power Catamaran

Where sophistication meets adventure. The Aquila 42 Coupe Power Catamaran's beam of nearly 16 feet maximizes usable deck space for both entertaining and cruising. With the Aquila Hydro Glide Foil System™, you'll experience smooth, efficient cruising whether you're headed to your favorite sandbar or exploring distant shores. The single-level layout flows effortlessly from bow to stern, while two private cabins with en-suite bathrooms mean you can stay out as long as the adventure calls. Coming 2025.

Learn more here.

Aquila 46 Coupe Power Catamaran

Where uncompromising luxury meets exceptional performance. The Aquila 46 Coupe Power Catamaran's innovative design proves you can have it all, seamlessly integrating outdoor and indoor spaces to create an open, airy atmosphere or a fully enclosed salon and galley. The Aquila Hydro Glide Foil System™ delivers remarkable stability and efficiency, while two beautifully appointed cabins with en-suite bathrooms turn weekend excursions into unforgettable getaways. From the sheltered bow lounge to the social cockpit with its signature bar window, every space is designed for life's best moments on the water. Coming 2025.

Learn more here.