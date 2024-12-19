Elevating the offer - New watersheds at The Boat Works

by The Boat Works 19 Dec 02:13 PST

The Boat Works on the Gold Coast is now one of the world's leading marine facilities, driven by significant reinvestment in state-of-the-art infrastructure.

As Australia's largest, cleanest, and most environmentally friendly yacht refit and maintenance centre, it spans 55 acres (22 hectares) and is home to over 1,000 skilled marine professionals—making it the largest commercial precinct on the Gold Coast.

The Boat Works now enters yet another new era of service with the launch of the innovative new Watersheds facility. Literally elevated the offer; the new precinct is dedicated to in-water refit solutions, offering covered berthing solutions for nine 35-metre motor yachts.

The two 100-metre-long covered chutes— is a pioneering concept for the Australian boating industry and a first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. This new facility expands The Boat Works' capacity for larger vessel berthing and refitting while ensuring that marine trade professionals can work in a protected environment, shielded from the sun and the elements.

The covered berths provide a controlled, sheltered space for vessels, optimizing conditions for maintenance and refits. Each of the 100m long chutes are equipped with extra-wide pontoons, direct port and starboard access for scaffold etc, high-voltage power, crane access, refuelling, and provisioning. This undercover environment will enhance productivity, ensuring work is completed efficiently and to the highest standards. Assisting Captains, Boat Owners, and Project Managers to meet tight deadlines while achieving exceptional results.

With over 1,000 skilled marine tradespeople and 90 individual marine businesses on-site, The Boat Works offers unmatched service and expertise, solidifying its position as the premier destination for yacht maintenance and refits in the Southern Hemisphere.

"The new services elevate The Boat Works offering to the next level," said Tony Longhurst. "It's like nothing else in the southern hemisphere, equal to the most advanced facilities in the US and Europe.

"The demand is here," he continued. "Our motto has always been propelling forward, and this new development is testament to our commitment to attract the world's superyacht fleet to our shores, guaranteeing work for our skilled marine trade businesses across the site and within the Gold Coast Marine Precinct - all small businesses that are prospering, expanding and hiring more people."

Full-service marine management company, Chapman recently took advantage of the new Watershed hub to service their freshly re-launched 100-foot Oceanfast charter vessel, 'SEA RAES' following her four-month refit within the super sheds.

Just 10 days before the vessel's return to Sydney for peak season charter obligations, the Chapman team were able to meet their deadline and exceeded expectations thanks to the works completed in the Watersheds.

The new, undercover, in-water chutes played a pivotal role in boosting their productivity, enabling the Chapman crew to re-launch ahead of schedule and to conduct crucial seawater system checks.

In addition, the exterior team of marine trades benefitted from the controlled environment, accelerating their part in the refit and cutting the timeline by up to three weeks.

"This state-of-the-art venue has proven to be a game changer, significantly enhancing efficiency and allowing for faster turnarounds without compromising quality," said Cooper Chapman, Director Chapman Yacht Management.

Captain Mark Clacher at the helm of explorer vessel, 41-metre Sovereign Motoryacht called 'BATAIVIA' said their maintenance at The Boat Works was made easier and more cost-effective by berthing at the undercover Watersheds.

"Batavia had the opportunity to conduct our bunkering operations inside the new covered in-water berths, and we jumped at the chance. With a bit of rain that morning, having the protection of the undercover space made all the difference. Making the entire operation smoother and more efficient. The fuel truck driver even commented on how much easier and safer it was to work in such a well-designed space.

"On top of that, we were able to take on some supplies, and the convenience of driving right up to the back of the boat made everything so much easier. Being undercover is going to be a game-changer, whether it's the hot summer sun or chilly winter winds."

The elegant 110-foot, tri-deck 'PLEIADES II' has made multiple visits to the superyacht yard for refit work, with her latest stop involving a stay in the new in-water sheds during a pit stop from the Whitsundays.

Captain Ross Heginbotham shared that the covered chutes significantly boosted productivity and crew were able to work more efficiently and comfortably out of the elements. "The washdown and ceramic coating processes will be much easier now, thanks to the controlled environment," he noted.

"Shade and shelter from the weather are a welcome relief for our crew, especially during the hot Australian summer months." says Captain Ross.

Now berthed at The Boat Works, 50-metre former Australian Navy ship HMAS Flinders, now renamed 'JeMaSa', has entered the watersheds for a full-scale refit and refurbishment. The imposing steel hull and aluminium superstructure dominate the precinct, with five towering levels of encapsulation enveloping her 10-metre wide beam. This ambitious refit project is set to create significant local employment, securing between 50 and 100 jobs over the next six months as the vessel undergoes her transformation.

The scale and complexity of the work ensure a substantial boost to the workforce and the economy in the region during this period.

Tony Longhurst said the Watersheds contribute to the facility's investment in the industry which benefits multiple small businesses.

"More marine businesses onsite are expanding their operations or relocating from southern cities. The Boat Works is a hive of activity and a magnet for businesses who are employing young apprentices and experienced trades. The maintenance of these visiting vessels provides jobs for hundreds of small businesses in south-east Queensland. The economic flow-on is phenomenal!

"More boats mean more jobs!"

CEO of Superyacht Australia, David Good, commented on The Boat Works' next phase of development, saying "The demand for berths and refit facilities is already here.

"The Boat Works is providing superyacht infrastructure in line with the updated Queensland Superyacht Strategy, which has been extended by five years to 2028, predicting that 'the Australian superyacht sector will have grown by 90 percent and Queensland will be world recognised as a major superyacht hub in the Asia-Pacific region'.

"There is urgent need for infrastructure, Tony Longhurst is investing in facilities that support the 2028 Superyacht Strategy priorities and create thousands of jobs, now and into the next decade."

Suzanne Davies, CEO of the Marina Industries Association added her praise for The Boat Works and its commitment to leading-edge infrastructure.

"The Boat Works is both a 5-Gold Anchor and Superyacht Ready accredited marina," Davies said. "The Boat Works is known as leaders in environmental best practices and has cleverly designed its infrastructure to provide positive environmental outcomes. It is often used as a site for MIA Study Tours and is visited by other marina and boatyard operators from around the world who take back and implement many of the proactive initiatives of The Boat Works into their own operations."

theboatworks.com.au