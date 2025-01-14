Marine Auctions January Online Auction

January 2025 Online Auction

Bidding will close

Thursday, 30th January 2025 at 2pm AEST.



MARINE AUCTIONS



January 2025 Online Auction



Please click the ( View Brochure) in Red Below









Bidding to open Thursday 24 January



and Close



Thursday 30th January 2025 2pm AEST





Please note this Online Auction has Extended Bidding.









Below is a Link to the Online Bidding Page





marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1703608/lots





We are now accepting entries



for our February 2025 Online Auction



For further information contact,



Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,

Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,

For further information contact, View brochure



Need a Vessel Valuation?



Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.

Contact Adrian at



AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.











For Further Details Contact

Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations





Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email: Contact Adrian at AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.For Further Details ContactDirector