Marine Auctions January Online Auction

by Marine Auctions 14 Jan 14:00 PST 24-30 January 2025
1998 Pacific 40 © Marine Auctions

January  2025 Online Auction
Bidding will close
Thursday, 30th January 2025 at 2pm AEST.

 
 


MARINE AUCTIONS

January 2025 Online Auction

Please click the (View Brochure) in Red Below




Bidding to open Thursday 24 January

and Close

Thursday 30th January 2025 2pm AEST


Please note this Online Auction has Extended Bidding.




Below is a Link to the Online Bidding Page


marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1703608/lots


We are now accepting entries

for our  February 2025 Online Auction

For further information contact,

Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,
View brochure


Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.





For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations


Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
 
 
 

